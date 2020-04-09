CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
CAZ519-092300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow
showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 26 to
36. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,
then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.
East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 41.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows
38 to 43.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows
36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.
CAZ521-092300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of snow showers and rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 32 to
42. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 23 to 33. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows
40 to 45.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows
37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.
CAZ520-092300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in
the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to
59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
46 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.
CAZ522-092300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in
the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
43 to 46 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...55 to 58 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around
80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...
around 60 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 49 in the
mountains...around 64 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around
86 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around 61 at Furnace
Creek.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in the
mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the
mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-092300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 54. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
43 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78. Lows
52 to 55.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows
51 to 54.
CAZ524-092300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to
58. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows
52 to 55.
CAZ525-526-092300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
311 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to
65 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley...55 to
58 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...
42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...
around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56 in Twentynine Palms...
around 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83 in
Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
