CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

061 FPUS55 KVEF 061100

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

CAZ519-070000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 19 to 29.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 49. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain likely in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

CAZ521-070000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 35. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 47. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

CAZ520-070000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 61. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 59. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ522-070000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45 in the mountains...around 57 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Accumulations are

possible. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace

Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 58 in the mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-070000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 69. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 64. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 64 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

CAZ524-070000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 65 to 68.

Lows 50 to 53. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 49. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ525-526-070000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...

65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine

Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 49 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...around 47 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

