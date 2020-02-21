CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-220000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Lows 22 to 32. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Snow level 6600 feet. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows
37 to 42. Highs 54 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs
56 to 61.
CAZ521-220000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Snow level 6300 feet. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
28 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs
58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs
58 to 63.
CAZ520-220000-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
39 to 42. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs
69 to 72.
CAZ522-220000-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...80 to 83 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow and slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40 in
the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs around
50 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 36 to 39 in the
mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60 in the mountains...79 to
82 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 in the mountains...
around 51 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 67 in the
mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the
mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around 81 at
Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in the
mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to 68 in the
mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-220000-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 48. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
41 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs
71 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs
73 to 76.
CAZ524-220000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
46 to 49. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 45. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs
71 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs 73 to 76.
CAZ525-526-220000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around
Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...
around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 74 to
77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...around 74 around Yucca Valley.
