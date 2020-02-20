CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

550 FPUS55 KVEF 201101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

CAZ519-210000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 49 to 54.

CAZ521-210000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 51 to 58.

CAZ520-210000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 62 to 65.

CAZ522-210000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

53 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-210000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 48. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ524-210000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 48. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 44 to 47.

CAZ525-526-210000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine

Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 44 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

46 to 49.

