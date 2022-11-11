Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Snow showers, cold;36;16;N;6;89%;53%;1

Arcata;Brief a.m. showers;55;35;ESE;6;77%;82%;1

Auburn;A couple of showers;51;33;NE;5;83%;93%;1

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;62;49;WNW;7;56%;1%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, cool;61;42;NNW;5;56%;6%;3

Beale AFB;A p.m. shower or two;56;36;N;6;77%;72%;1

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;53;26;WSW;7;43%;3%;4

Bishop;Partly sunny, cool;57;28;NW;7;31%;41%;3

Blue Canyon;A little snow;34;27;ENE;6;94%;89%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny;71;40;SSE;5;20%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;67;46;ENE;5;39%;2%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cool;66;42;NE;7;47%;3%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;66;48;ESE;6;45%;3%;4

Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;64;37;WSW;8;31%;40%;4

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;68;48;SE;6;52%;3%;4

Chico;A couple of showers;56;36;NNE;5;76%;86%;1

China Lake;Mostly sunny, cool;63;37;WSW;8;27%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;66;43;ENE;6;35%;1%;3

Concord;A stray p.m. shower;59;39;N;7;59%;58%;3

Corona;Mostly sunny, cool;69;42;SE;6;33%;1%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny;55;40;NE;10;72%;29%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;65;42;W;7;23%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;63;37;WSW;10;33%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny, cool;73;45;W;5;22%;0%;4

Eureka;Brief a.m. showers;54;36;ESE;6;77%;82%;1

Fairfield;An afternoon shower;60;39;NNW;6;67%;42%;2

Fresno;Sun and some clouds;59;41;NW;6;66%;7%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny, cool;68;49;SE;5;47%;1%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;61;38;NW;6;68%;6%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;51;SE;6;45%;1%;3

Hayward;Variable cloudiness;60;42;N;8;60%;44%;3

Imperial;Mostly sunny, cool;73;45;W;5;22%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;68;52;SW;8;50%;25%;4

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;61;39;W;11;36%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cool;62;38;NW;8;62%;4%;3

Lincoln;A p.m. shower or two;57;35;N;6;76%;71%;1

Livermore;Variable cloudiness;59;38;WNW;8;62%;29%;3

Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;63;42;N;10;65%;2%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;51;SSE;6;44%;1%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;68;50;SE;6;45%;1%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;69;49;ESE;6;43%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;69;49;ESE;6;43%;1%;3

Madera;Clouds and sun;60;39;NW;7;66%;7%;3

Mammoth;A bit of a.m. snow;37;17;NW;7;81%;52%;1

Marysville;A p.m. shower or two;57;36;NNW;6;77%;72%;1

Mather AFB;A shower or two;58;39;NNW;6;71%;83%;1

Merced;Clouds and sun, cool;60;40;NW;7;66%;28%;3

Merced (airport);Clouds and sun, cool;60;40;NW;7;66%;28%;3

Miramar Mcas;Cool with sunshine;68;49;SSE;6;41%;25%;4

Modesto;Variable cloudiness;59;41;NW;7;67%;44%;3

Moffett Nas;A morning sprinkle;60;43;NW;7;59%;44%;3

Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;60;36;WNW;12;29%;1%;3

Montague;Periods of sun, cold;46;23;NE;5;75%;30%;1

Monterey Rabr;A morning sprinkle;58;43;N;7;64%;44%;3

Mount Shasta;Showers of rain/snow;42;24;N;4;83%;86%;1

Napa County;An afternoon shower;59;37;N;7;69%;61%;2

Needles;Mostly sunny, cool;69;44;SW;7;19%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;66;55;WSW;7;54%;4%;4

Oakland;A brief p.m. shower;60;44;N;8;62%;47%;2

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;68;48;SE;6;52%;3%;4

Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;66;43;ENE;6;35%;1%;3

Oroville;A few showers;56;38;NE;6;76%;71%;1

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;7;52%;3%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, cool;72;48;WNW;6;17%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cool;61;36;W;10;33%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;62;35;NNW;6;64%;4%;3

Point Mugu;Sunshine and cool;65;44;ENE;7;56%;2%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;SW;5;53%;6%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;67;40;SE;7;41%;25%;4

Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;38;NNE;5;80%;34%;1

Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;69;43;ESE;5;33%;2%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;66;38;ESE;6;35%;2%;4

Sacramento;A p.m. shower or two;58;39;NNW;6;73%;71%;2

Sacramento International;A p.m. shower or two;58;36;NNW;7;73%;71%;2

Salinas;A morning sprinkle;60;41;WSW;8;60%;44%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;66;41;ESE;5;34%;1%;3

San Carlos;Variable clouds;59;43;NW;8;60%;44%;3

San Diego;Mostly sunny;67;54;SW;7;54%;4%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;67;48;S;6;47%;40%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;67;51;S;6;48%;4%;4

San Francisco;A stray p.m. shower;58;46;NNW;9;66%;50%;3

San Jose;A morning sprinkle;60;42;NNW;8;60%;44%;3

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;64;42;NE;8;60%;3%;3

San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;63;49;NW;16;56%;2%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;NNW;11;35%;5%;4

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;68;50;SE;6;47%;2%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;64;41;NNE;6;60%;3%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny, cool;63;41;NE;10;62%;2%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;49;ESE;6;44%;1%;3

Santa Rosa;A p.m. shower or two;59;37;NNW;6;72%;70%;2

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;68;39;NE;8;66%;2%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;70;46;SSE;6;35%;40%;4

South Lake Tahoe;A bit of snow, cold;39;16;W;9;51%;96%;1

Stockton;Variable clouds;60;39;NW;7;65%;44%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny, cool;72;42;NNW;5;24%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow, cold;36;13;WNW;7;70%;98%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cool;67;42;W;6;17%;1%;4

Ukiah;A shower or two;54;35;N;5;82%;86%;1

Vacaville;A stray p.m. shower;59;40;NNW;7;65%;62%;2

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, cool;67;47;ENE;5;40%;2%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;61;42;N;12;66%;2%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;62;36;SW;9;34%;1%;4

Visalia;Partly sunny;60;38;NW;5;66%;7%;3

Watsonville;A morning sprinkle;61;39;NNE;6;63%;30%;3

