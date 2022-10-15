Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny and very warm;83;31;SE;4;26%;0%;4

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;65;50;ESE;4;75%;2%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;75;52;ESE;6;47%;0%;4

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;66;57;WNW;9;79%;7%;2

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;E;6;46%;0%;4

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;78;50;SE;6;50%;0%;4

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;64;41;NE;8;80%;6%;5

Bishop;Sunny and warm;85;40;SW;6;19%;0%;4

Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;71;54;E;6;23%;0%;4

Blythe;A p.m. t-shower;84;63;W;5;54%;55%;5

Burbank;Clouds and sun, cool;74;57;SE;6;73%;5%;5

Camarillo;Partly sunny;71;58;ENE;8;74%;5%;3

Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;72;60;NW;8;75%;6%;2

Campo;Warmer with some sun;74;51;NE;5;63%;26%;5

Carlsbad;Clouds and sun, nice;73;60;NW;8;81%;7%;4

Chico;Partly sunny;80;52;E;5;47%;0%;4

China Lake;Sunny and warm;87;54;SW;5;34%;0%;4

Chino;Periods of sun;75;56;W;7;82%;5%;5

Concord;Partly sunny, cool;72;52;WSW;9;61%;0%;4

Corona;Partly sunny;77;56;W;6;79%;3%;5

Crescent City;Areas of low clouds;63;53;SE;7;70%;8%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;85;60;SSW;7;44%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Sunny;82;50;WSW;6;44%;0%;5

El Centro;Sunny;86;65;WNW;5;52%;0%;5

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;64;51;SE;5;75%;2%;2

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;72;50;WSW;12;65%;0%;4

Fresno;Plenty of sun;82;58;NW;5;48%;0%;4

Fullerton;Periods of sun, cool;75;61;W;5;72%;6%;5

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;NW;5;50%;1%;4

Hawthorne;Clouds and sun, cool;71;61;WSW;7;70%;7%;4

Hayward;Periods of sun, cool;69;54;W;8;74%;26%;4

Imperial;Sunny;86;65;WNW;5;52%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, nice;72;63;NNW;9;71%;26%;2

Lancaster;Brilliant sunshine;82;50;WSW;8;41%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;82;52;NNW;6;43%;0%;4

Lincoln;Partly sunny;78;50;SE;6;51%;1%;4

Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;WSW;7;61%;1%;4

Lompoc;Mainly cloudy, cool;65;52;NNW;8;80%;1%;1

Long Beach;Sunny intervals;72;60;W;7;70%;6%;3

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;73;60;W;6;69%;6%;3

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;73;59;SW;6;73%;7%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;73;59;SW;6;73%;7%;4

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;NW;6;51%;1%;4

Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;82;35;SSW;5;29%;0%;4

Marysville;Clouds and sun;78;51;SE;6;50%;0%;4

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;S;6;56%;1%;4

Merced;Mostly sunny;81;51;NW;6;47%;0%;4

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;81;51;NW;6;47%;0%;4

Miramar Mcas;Mainly cloudy, cool;72;59;NNW;7;73%;7%;2

Modesto;Mostly sunny;78;53;NNW;7;48%;0%;4

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;69;55;NW;7;63%;1%;4

Mojave;Sunshine;83;49;WNW;7;40%;1%;5

Montague;Very warm;85;42;SSW;5;27%;3%;4

Monterey Rabr;Rather cloudy;64;52;SE;7;81%;1%;2

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;79;42;SSE;4;30%;0%;4

Napa County;Sun and clouds, cool;68;48;W;10;71%;0%;4

Needles;A p.m. t-shower;84;65;SSW;6;46%;55%;4

North Island;Mostly cloudy;73;64;NNW;8;70%;27%;2

Oakland;Clouds breaking;68;54;WSW;9;62%;26%;4

Oceanside;Clouds and sun, nice;73;60;NW;8;81%;7%;4

Ontario;Periods of sun;75;56;W;7;82%;5%;5

Oroville;Partly sunny;79;53;E;5;51%;1%;4

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;67;56;WNW;8;89%;5%;2

Palm Springs;Sunshine;86;68;NW;5;49%;0%;5

Palmdale;Sunshine;81;52;WSW;7;44%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;76;47;W;6;65%;0%;4

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;68;56;NNW;8;81%;6%;3

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;ESE;6;45%;1%;4

Ramona;Cool with some sun;73;54;N;7;74%;27%;5

Redding;Not as hot;83;52;NE;5;37%;0%;4

Riverside;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;W;6;72%;4%;5

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;75;56;NW;6;74%;4%;5

Sacramento;Partly sunny;78;51;S;7;56%;1%;4

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;78;50;SSE;7;56%;0%;4

Salinas;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;53;SSE;8;79%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;76;56;WSW;6;77%;3%;5

San Carlos;Clouds breaking;70;53;WSW;7;64%;1%;4

San Diego;Partly sunny;73;64;NNW;8;69%;27%;2

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;72;59;NNW;7;76%;26%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Rather cloudy, cool;72;61;NNW;7;73%;27%;4

San Francisco;Clouds breaking;67;55;WSW;11;63%;1%;2

San Jose;Clouds and sun;71;53;NNW;8;64%;0%;4

San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun, cool;70;53;N;9;70%;1%;4

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds may break;65;58;NW;11;87%;7%;1

Sandberg;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;NW;11;46%;2%;5

Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, cool;73;61;WNW;5;76%;7%;2

Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun, cool;67;53;ENE;7;82%;3%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NW;8;71%;1%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;59;SSW;6;78%;7%;4

Santa Rosa;Variable cloudiness;69;48;W;6;73%;1%;3

Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;76;50;NNW;6;77%;2%;3

Santee;Partly sunny;76;60;NNW;7;65%;26%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;69;34;SW;5;35%;0%;4

Stockton;Partly sunny;77;51;NNW;6;56%;0%;4

Thermal;Abundant sunshine;86;64;N;6;50%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;72;28;SW;5;38%;0%;4

Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;81;59;SW;5;50%;1%;5

Ukiah;Partly sunny;77;45;WNW;5;63%;1%;4

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;78;49;WSW;9;54%;1%;4

Van Nuys;Cool with some sun;74;57;SE;6;69%;6%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;63;53;N;8;83%;1%;2

Victorville;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;S;6;60%;3%;5

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;NNW;5;53%;0%;4

Watsonville;Rather cloudy, cool;66;52;E;6;78%;0%;3

