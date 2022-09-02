CA Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and warm;91;42;SW;8;19%;0%;7 Arcata;Partly sunny;65;52;ENE;6;76%;0%;6 Auburn;Sunny and hot;98;74;E;5;20%;0%;7 Avalon;Partly sunny and hot;93;80;W;7;34%;2%;8 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;102;75;ESE;5;23%;0%;8 Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;99;63;SE;4;27%;0%;7 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;84;53;SE;7;46%;25%;9 Bishop;Very hot;104;61;WNW;7;16%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;85;73;E;8;20%;0%;7 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;108;84;SSE;6;37%;0%;8 Burbank;Sunshine, very hot;104;80;SE;6;31%;3%;8 Camarillo;Warm with sunshine;88;67;SE;6;49%;2%;8 Camp Pendleton;Humid;87;72;SSE;8;61%;2%;8 Campo;Breezy in the a.m.;97;71;NNE;12;34%;1%;9 Carlsbad;Periods of sun, warm;89;70;SSE;8;57%;2%;8 Chico;Sunny and hot;99;68;NE;4;26%;0%;7 China Lake;Sunshine, very hot;110;81;SW;6;17%;3%;8 Chino;Very hot;106;77;SW;6;35%;3%;8 Concord;Sunshine and hot;98;61;SSW;8;35%;0%;7 Corona;Very hot;108;74;SSW;6;34%;2%;8 Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;55;E;6;84%;4%;6 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;SSE;9;21%;3%;8 Edwards AFB;Sunshine, very hot;107;73;SE;5;16%;4%;8 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;107;85;SSE;8;41%;3%;8 Eureka;Partly sunny;64;53;NNE;7;76%;0%;6 Fairfield;Sunny and hot;97;60;WSW;10;33%;0%;7 Fresno;Sunshine, very hot;107;75;NW;6;22%;0%;8 Fullerton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;5;40%;3%;8 Hanford;Sunshine, very hot;107;69;NW;6;24%;0%;8 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;90;76;SE;6;48%;3%;8 Hayward;Sunny and warm;84;58;SW;8;52%;0%;7 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;107;85;SSE;8;41%;3%;8 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;83;72;NW;8;67%;0%;9 Lancaster;Very hot;107;74;WSW;7;16%;2%;8 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, very hot;106;70;NW;11;19%;0%;8 Lincoln;Sunny and hot;99;66;ESE;5;26%;0%;7 Livermore;Hot with sunshine;99;63;WSW;7;29%;0%;7 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;82;56;NW;9;60%;1%;8 Long Beach;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;6;45%;3%;8 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSW;7;53%;3%;8 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;7;45%;3%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;7;45%;3%;8 Madera;Sunshine, very hot;106;67;NW;8;23%;0%;7 Mammoth;Sunny and warm;88;44;NW;6;24%;0%;7 Marysville;Sunny and hot;99;63;E;5;29%;0%;7 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;100;63;S;5;28%;0%;7 Merced;Sunshine and hot;104;68;NW;10;22%;0%;7 Merced (airport);Sunshine and hot;104;68;NW;10;22%;0%;7 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, hot;94;74;NW;6;45%;0%;9 Modesto;Sunny and hot;100;68;NNW;11;25%;0%;7 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;81;62;WNW;9;56%;0%;7 Mojave;Sunshine, very hot;105;74;NW;7;17%;5%;8 Montague;Plenty of sunshine;92;54;N;5;33%;0%;7 Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;72;57;W;8;65%;0%;7 Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;89;50;NNW;1;30%;0%;7 Napa County;Sunny and warm;89;56;SW;9;48%;0%;7 Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;110;86;SSE;6;29%;14%;8 North Island;Humid;85;74;NNW;7;65%;0%;9 Oakland;Mostly sunny;79;58;SSW;9;55%;0%;7 Oceanside;Periods of sun, warm;89;70;SSE;8;57%;2%;8 Ontario;Very hot;106;77;SW;6;35%;3%;8 Oroville;Sunny and hot;98;69;ENE;4;33%;0%;7 Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;80;67;SW;9;67%;1%;8 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;110;90;W;7;32%;1%;8 Palmdale;Sunshine, very hot;107;75;SW;7;15%;3%;8 Paso Robles;Very hot;110;63;NW;6;24%;0%;8 Point Mugu;Humid with some sun;81;65;SW;7;65%;1%;8 Porterville;Hot with sunshine;104;72;ESE;6;25%;0%;8 Ramona;Very hot;104;72;ENE;8;33%;0%;9 Redding;Sunny and hot;102;64;N;4;21%;1%;7 Riverside;Sunny and very hot;109;75;W;6;35%;3%;8 Riverside March;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;S;6;35%;3%;8 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;100;64;SSW;5;30%;0%;7 Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;101;66;S;5;28%;0%;7 Salinas;Fog to sun;83;58;SW;9;48%;0%;7 San Bernardino;Very hot;108;77;SW;6;34%;2%;8 San Carlos;Sunny;84;58;WSW;9;52%;0%;7 San Diego;Humid;86;74;NNW;7;60%;0%;9 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;NW;5;47%;0%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Hot with some sun;93;76;NNW;7;47%;0%;9 San Francisco;Plenty of sun;75;58;SW;11;54%;0%;7 San Jose;Sunny and warm;89;63;NW;8;45%;0%;7 San Luis Obispo;Hot, turning breezy;94;58;NE;12;39%;0%;8 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, nice;82;68;WSW;5;63%;1%;8 Sandberg;Record-tying heat;97;78;NW;12;15%;1%;9 Santa Ana;Hot;100;78;SW;6;43%;3%;8 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;NE;6;56%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;S;8;49%;1%;8 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;85;73;E;6;54%;3%;8 Santa Rosa;Warm with sunshine;91;52;WSW;7;40%;0%;7 Santa Ynez;Sunshine, very hot;105;57;NE;6;48%;1%;8 Santee;Sun and clouds, hot;101;77;N;7;45%;0%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;85;49;SW;9;24%;0%;8 Stockton;Sunny and hot;101;65;WNW;8;28%;0%;7 Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;108;80;NW;7;41%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and breezy;88;46;S;13;23%;0%;8 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;105;81;SSW;8;36%;0%;8 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;96;54;N;6;35%;0%;7 Vacaville;Sunny and very hot;103;64;SW;4;27%;0%;7 Van Nuys;Hot with sunshine;103;78;SSE;6;34%;3%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;78;56;NW;7;60%;1%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;S;8;27%;4%;8 Visalia;Sunshine, very hot;103;68;NW;4;31%;0%;8 Watsonville;Fog, then sun;86;56;S;7;46%;0%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather