CA Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cool with some sun;66;34;NW;8;52%;0%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;50;N;9;74%;1%;11 Auburn;Sunny, but cool;77;58;NE;7;38%;0%;11 Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;72;59;SW;7;59%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;81;59;ESE;8;26%;1%;11 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;E;7;34%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;66;35;W;9;41%;3%;13 Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;NNW;9;14%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;62;52;ENE;6;42%;0%;12 Blythe;Plenty of sun;97;70;S;8;9%;0%;12 Burbank;Mostly sunny;82;62;NNE;7;40%;0%;11 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;75;55;ENE;8;52%;1%;11 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;71;57;SSE;9;65%;0%;11 Campo;Sunshine and nice;81;51;NNE;8;20%;2%;12 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;57;SSE;8;58%;1%;11 Chico;Plenty of sun;86;61;NNE;8;33%;0%;11 China Lake;Sunny and nice;87;60;W;6;14%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny;82;61;WNW;8;38%;2%;11 Concord;Sunshine;84;57;SW;7;37%;0%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;85;57;S;8;38%;1%;11 Crescent City;Sunshine and breezy;60;50;NNW;13;80%;3%;7 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;WSW;11;14%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;85;51;WSW;9;19%;0%;12 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;W;6;12%;0%;12 Eureka;Mostly sunny;60;51;N;10;76%;1%;11 Fairfield;Abundant sunshine;87;57;W;9;37%;0%;11 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;WNW;8;33%;2%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;79;61;SE;6;50%;1%;11 Hanford;Sunny, but cool;85;54;NW;9;27%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;73;61;ESE;9;57%;1%;11 Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;SW;10;51%;0%;11 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;W;6;12%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;58;NW;10;63%;1%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and beautiful;85;53;WSW;11;19%;2%;12 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;86;54;NW;12;32%;1%;11 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;84;54;ENE;7;35%;0%;11 Livermore;Sunny and warmer;85;55;WSW;9;37%;0%;11 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;47;NW;13;63%;0%;11 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;76;61;SSE;8;55%;1%;11 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;77;60;S;8;51%;1%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;78;63;SSE;8;45%;2%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;78;63;SSE;8;45%;2%;11 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;NW;10;30%;2%;11 Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;66;38;NW;10;48%;0%;11 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;ENE;8;36%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;SSW;8;33%;0%;11 Merced;Plenty of sun;86;57;WNW;12;34%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;86;57;WNW;12;34%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;74;55;NE;7;52%;1%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;85;59;NNW;12;36%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;56;W;9;53%;0%;11 Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;80;56;NW;13;16%;0%;12 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;73;45;N;7;43%;8%;11 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;68;51;W;7;61%;0%;11 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cool;70;45;NNW;4;43%;5%;11 Napa County;Sunny and nice;80;51;WSW;10;50%;0%;11 Needles;Plenty of sunshine;97;73;W;7;8%;0%;12 North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;70;61;WNW;8;65%;1%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;SSW;11;54%;0%;11 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;57;SSE;8;58%;1%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;61;WNW;8;38%;2%;11 Oroville;Sunny, but cool;86;62;ENE;7;37%;1%;11 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;70;57;ENE;8;66%;1%;11 Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;98;71;W;7;14%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunny and nice;85;51;W;10;18%;2%;12 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;87;48;NW;6;34%;1%;12 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;71;55;NE;9;60%;1%;11 Porterville;Sunny, but cool;83;55;E;7;28%;2%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;82;50;ENE;9;41%;1%;11 Redding;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;64;N;8;25%;2%;11 Riverside;Mostly sunny;86;59;WSW;8;34%;1%;11 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;84;56;S;8;37%;2%;11 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;WNW;8;35%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;SW;8;32%;0%;11 Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;SSW;10;56%;1%;11 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;86;60;NNW;8;35%;1%;11 San Carlos;Sunshine, but cool;77;53;WSW;10;47%;0%;11 San Diego;Mostly sunny;71;59;NW;9;60%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;76;58;NNW;7;51%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;75;60;W;7;51%;1%;11 San Francisco;Sunshine, pleasant;69;55;SW;12;52%;0%;11 San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;WNW;10;44%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;74;52;N;16;47%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;67;54;NW;16;69%;2%;12 Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;71;56;NNW;16;27%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;77;61;S;7;45%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;NNE;8;49%;2%;12 Santa Maria;Sunshine and breezy;71;49;WNW;14;57%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;71;60;E;9;64%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Sunny and nice;80;49;W;9;46%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and warmer;85;47;N;9;64%;2%;12 Santee;Mostly sunny;81;56;NE;8;30%;1%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;60;35;NE;6;38%;0%;12 Stockton;Plenty of sun;88;58;WNW;10;35%;0%;11 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;97;64;NW;6;14%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cool;65;30;WNW;6;45%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;90;66;WNW;10;12%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunny;83;51;WNW;6;38%;0%;11 Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;WSW;7;31%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;60;ENE;7;38%;2%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNW;13;65%;1%;12 Victorville;Sunny and pleasant;82;47;SW;8;27%;2%;12 