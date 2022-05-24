Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Clouds and sun;86;48;S;5;32%;0%;11

Arcata;Sun and clouds;64;49;NW;7;73%;0%;10

Auburn;Sunshine, very hot;96;64;SSE;6;24%;0%;11

Avalon;Mostly sunny;70;57;SW;6;65%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Very hot;103;71;NE;7;16%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Very hot;101;63;SE;7;23%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, warm;77;43;S;9;39%;0%;13

Bishop;Very hot;95;54;WNW;7;14%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;80;62;ESE;7;22%;0%;11

Blythe;Sunny and hot;104;74;S;8;15%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSE;6;44%;0%;10

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;73;57;SSE;7;65%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;68;61;SSW;7;85%;0%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;NW;8;26%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;60;N;7;73%;0%;10

Chico;Very hot;103;68;SE;7;26%;0%;10

China Lake;Sunny and hot;101;70;SW;7;13%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny;86;61;WSW;8;44%;0%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny and hot;93;56;SW;8;28%;0%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny;87;61;W;8;43%;0%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;49;N;9;84%;3%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine, very hot;103;70;WSW;8;12%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Very hot;98;62;WSW;6;17%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny and hot;103;68;SSE;7;30%;0%;11

Eureka;Clouds and sun;61;50;N;8;78%;0%;10

Fairfield;Very hot;97;54;WSW;12;31%;0%;11

Fresno;Very hot;103;71;NW;4;19%;0%;11

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;77;62;S;6;60%;0%;11

Hanford;Very hot;103;62;S;6;24%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;73;61;W;7;67%;0%;10

Hayward;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;W;9;38%;0%;11

Imperial;Sunny and hot;103;68;SSE;7;30%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;67;59;SSW;8;77%;0%;11

Lancaster;Sunshine and hot;96;65;SW;9;17%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;104;61;W;6;18%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunshine, very hot;102;62;SSE;6;28%;0%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny and hot;98;59;WSW;9;25%;0%;11

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;72;55;S;8;68%;0%;10

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;SSW;6;67%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;SW;8;59%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSW;7;55%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSW;7;55%;0%;11

Madera;Very hot;102;63;NW;6;22%;0%;11

Mammoth;Warm with some sun;85;49;WNW;7;35%;4%;11

Marysville;Very hot;104;61;SSE;6;28%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;57;SSE;6;24%;0%;11

Merced;Very hot;102;62;WSW;6;21%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Very hot;102;62;WSW;6;21%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;71;57;SW;6;71%;0%;11

Modesto;Very hot;100;63;N;6;23%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;85;58;W;7;42%;0%;11

Mojave;Warm, becoming windy;94;64;W;11;13%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny and hot;91;52;N;6;28%;2%;10

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;71;53;E;5;57%;0%;11

Mount Shasta;Hot;88;53;NNW;2;28%;0%;11

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;85;51;SSW;10;45%;0%;11

Needles;Sunshine, very warm;106;79;SW;7;8%;0%;11

North Island;Mostly sunny;68;61;SSW;8;74%;0%;11

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;W;11;52%;0%;11

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;60;N;7;73%;0%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny;86;61;WSW;8;44%;0%;11

Oroville;Very hot;103;69;SE;6;28%;0%;10

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;68;58;SE;8;81%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;105;76;WNW;8;16%;0%;11

Palmdale;Sunshine, very hot;97;63;WSW;9;16%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;93;51;SW;10;31%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;68;57;SE;8;71%;0%;10

Porterville;Hot;102;65;SSE;7;20%;0%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny;84;52;N;7;54%;0%;12

Redding;Very hot;103;68;NW;9;17%;0%;10

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;W;8;39%;0%;11

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;N;8;37%;0%;12

Sacramento;Very hot;102;57;S;7;31%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Record-tying heat;100;58;SSE;6;24%;0%;11

Salinas;Mostly sunny;75;55;NNE;9;51%;0%;11

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;91;64;SW;7;36%;0%;11

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;82;54;WSW;8;42%;0%;11

San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;59;W;8;65%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;WNW;6;64%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;72;60;SW;6;67%;0%;11

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;54;WSW;11;56%;0%;11

San Jose;Warm with sunshine;90;58;SSE;7;33%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SSE;7;58%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;67;56;S;7;76%;0%;11

Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;86;62;WSW;12;19%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;78;62;WSW;8;53%;0%;10

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;72;55;ESE;7;67%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;74;55;SW;8;62%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;59;N;6;76%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny and hot;92;45;WSW;8;37%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Humid;87;52;SSE;7;64%;0%;10

Santee;Mostly sunny;79;56;W;7;42%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;74;47;SW;7;35%;0%;12

Stockton;Very hot;103;60;NNW;8;26%;0%;11

Thermal;Sunny and hot;103;69;N;9;24%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;S;6;31%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;100;74;SW;8;11%;2%;12

Ukiah;Hot;99;55;W;5;31%;0%;11

Vacaville;Very hot;98;58;SW;8;24%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;59;SSE;7;50%;0%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;70;52;SSE;7;68%;0%;10

Victorville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;S;9;23%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunshine, very hot;102;64;WNW;5;24%;0%;11

Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;W;8;50%;0%;11

