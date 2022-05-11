CA Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A few showers, cold;53;36;SW;11;56%;79%;3 Arcata;A couple of showers;57;51;SSE;8;76%;98%;3 Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;65;45;E;6;41%;2%;5 Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;72;60;WNW;8;27%;1%;11 Bakersfield;Sunny and cool;74;47;ENE;6;28%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;72;46;ESE;10;39%;3%;6 Big Bear City;Sunny and warmer;59;35;W;7;24%;4%;12 Bishop;Sunshine and warmer;75;41;WNW;7;19%;0%;11 Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun, cold;49;39;ENE;8;38%;3%;5 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WSW;9;7%;0%;11 Burbank;Sunny and warmer;81;62;NNE;6;21%;1%;11 Camarillo;Sunny and nice;74;50;N;9;31%;1%;11 Camp Pendleton;Breezy in the p.m.;73;52;NNW;10;44%;1%;11 Campo;Sunny and warmer;77;46;N;12;14%;2%;12 Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;N;10;38%;2%;11 Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;72;50;ENE;8;41%;5%;6 China Lake;Sunny and warmer;81;55;W;6;15%;0%;11 Chino;Sunny and warmer;81;58;N;7;21%;2%;11 Concord;Clouds and sun, cool;69;49;WSW;12;46%;2%;10 Corona;Sunshine and warmer;85;55;SSE;7;19%;1%;11 Crescent City;Breezy with showers;55;49;SSW;18;84%;100%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunlit and warmer;80;53;WSW;8;14%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Sunny and warmer;76;44;SW;5;21%;0%;11 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;W;6;15%;0%;11 Eureka;A couple of showers;57;51;SSE;9;76%;98%;3 Fairfield;Sun and clouds, cool;72;47;W;12;45%;2%;9 Fresno;Partly sunny, cool;75;50;NW;8;31%;2%;9 Fullerton;Sunny and nice;81;56;SE;6;24%;2%;11 Hanford;Mostly sunny;76;48;NW;6;27%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;WNW;8;30%;2%;11 Hayward;Clouds and sun;63;47;WSW;11;57%;2%;10 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;W;6;15%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Sunny and breezy;71;52;NW;12;45%;2%;11 Lancaster;Sunlit and warmer;77;49;W;7;17%;2%;11 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;76;47;NW;11;28%;1%;11 Lincoln;Clouds and sun, cool;72;45;ESE;7;39%;4%;5 Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;67;45;WSW;10;47%;2%;10 Lompoc;Sunshine, but cool;64;47;NNW;14;57%;0%;11 Long Beach;Breezy in the p.m.;78;55;WNW;8;29%;2%;11 Los Alamitos;Sunny and warmer;81;56;SSW;7;33%;2%;11 Los Angeles;Sunny and warmer;80;61;ENE;7;31%;2%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and warmer;80;61;ENE;7;31%;2%;11 Madera;Partly sunny, cool;76;46;NW;8;31%;3%;9 Mammoth;A morning shower;53;35;SW;10;58%;81%;3 Marysville;Clouds and sun;73;43;ESE;7;39%;3%;5 Mather AFB;Sun and clouds, cool;72;44;S;7;43%;4%;5 Merced;Partly sunny;74;48;NW;9;35%;3%;9 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;74;48;NW;9;35%;3%;9 Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;N;9;30%;2%;11 Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;72;49;NW;9;39%;3%;8 Moffett Nas;Periods of sun, cool;65;49;WNW;10;50%;2%;10 Mojave;Warmer;72;48;NW;9;15%;0%;11 Montague;A couple of showers;60;40;NNW;11;44%;91%;3 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;62;49;NW;9;57%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;A passing shower;54;38;N;3;50%;98%;4 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;68;44;WNW;13;56%;3%;10 Needles;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;WNW;10;8%;0%;11 North Island;Breezy in the p.m.;74;56;NW;12;41%;2%;11 Oakland;Clouds and sun;63;49;W;12;60%;2%;10 Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;N;10;38%;2%;11 Ontario;Sunny and warmer;81;58;N;7;21%;2%;11 Oroville;Clouds and sun, cool;72;50;ENE;7;43%;4%;5 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;69;51;NW;11;47%;1%;11 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;W;7;8%;0%;11 Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;76;48;W;7;19%;2%;11 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;77;40;NW;6;34%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Sunny;69;48;NNW;11;44%;1%;11 Porterville;Mostly sunny;75;44;E;6;30%;2%;11 Ramona;Sunny and warmer;82;44;ENE;7;22%;2%;11 Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;70;49;NNE;7;38%;91%;6 Riverside;Sunny and warmer;84;58;NNW;6;17%;1%;11 Riverside March;Sunny and warmer;82;52;ENE;7;19%;2%;11 Sacramento;Cool with some sun;73;46;SW;7;44%;4%;5 Sacramento International;Clouds and sun, cool;73;47;SSE;7;40%;4%;5 Salinas;Partly sunny;66;47;S;10;52%;1%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny and warmer;83;58;N;6;19%;2%;11 San Carlos;Sun and clouds, cool;64;48;WNW;11;50%;2%;10 San Diego;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;NNW;9;43%;2%;11 San Diego Brown;Sunny and nice;76;52;NNW;8;29%;2%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;NNW;9;30%;2%;11 San Francisco;Clouds and sun;61;49;WNW;15;57%;3%;10 San Jose;Cool with some sun;67;49;NW;12;48%;2%;10 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;71;49;N;16;43%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Windy;66;52;NW;22;48%;1%;11 Sandberg;Sunshine and warmer;63;47;NNW;13;32%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Sunny and warmer;82;57;S;7;27%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;74;51;NNE;7;39%;1%;11 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;66;47;NW;17;52%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;72;58;NNW;8;35%;1%;11 Santa Rosa;Clouds and sunshine;64;44;NW;10;55%;6%;8 Santa Ynez;Sunlit and warmer;79;44;NNE;8;57%;1%;11 Santee;Sunny and warmer;82;52;ENE;7;20%;2%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;49;29;SW;8;40%;0%;10 Stockton;Partly sunny;73;48;W;8;38%;2%;9 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;WNW;8;11%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun;51;25;SW;8;41%;0%;5 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;WNW;8;9%;0%;11 Ukiah;Clouds and sun, cool;66;46;NW;6;52%;14%;5 Vacaville;Clouds and sun, cool;74;50;W;9;39%;4%;8 Van Nuys;Sunny and warmer;81;61;N;6;23%;2%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine, but cool;63;46;NNW;16;58%;1%;11 Victorville;Sunny and warmer;76;44;W;6;20%;1%;11 Visalia;Nice with sunshine;75;47;NW;7;38%;1%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;68;42;N;6;53%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather