Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A little snow;43;27;W;12;79%;69%;3

Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;54;38;E;7;78%;58%;4

Auburn;A little a.m. rain;59;43;ESE;10;74%;70%;2

Avalon;Some sun returning;65;51;WNW;9;70%;4%;8

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;73;50;N;7;55%;26%;9

Beale AFB;A little a.m. rain;65;41;SE;17;73%;61%;3

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;52;29;WSW;10;66%;5%;10

Bishop;Breezy in the a.m.;69;38;NW;11;26%;25%;9

Blue Canyon;A little snow;42;36;SE;13;94%;79%;2

Blythe;Very warm;89;58;S;12;18%;0%;9

Burbank;Clouds breaking;69;52;S;7;54%;5%;8

Camarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;67;50;ENE;10;66%;7%;8

Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;67;54;NW;9;70%;3%;8

Campo;Breezy with some sun;65;39;W;13;52%;2%;10

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;69;51;WNW;9;62%;4%;8

Chico;A little a.m. rain;67;48;ESE;12;77%;68%;3

China Lake;Windy with sunshine;74;47;SW;20;35%;10%;9

Chino;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SW;8;56%;5%;8

Concord;A morning shower;64;42;SSW;13;65%;62%;7

Corona;Mostly cloudy;73;54;SW;8;52%;3%;8

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;40;NE;7;73%;27%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Increasingly windy;76;50;WSW;25;28%;0%;9

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;69;45;SW;22;42%;1%;9

El Centro;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;55;W;15;26%;0%;9

Eureka;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;38;E;7;79%;28%;4

Fairfield;Showers around;69;39;WSW;13;59%;78%;7

Fresno;A little a.m. rain;70;48;NNW;8;57%;55%;4

Fullerton;Some sun returning;70;55;S;7;59%;5%;8

Hanford;A little a.m. rain;72;46;NW;6;60%;55%;3

Hawthorne;Breezy in the p.m.;67;57;WSW;10;64%;5%;8

Hayward;A shower or two;63;42;WSW;13;70%;70%;8

Imperial;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;55;W;15;26%;0%;9

Imperial Beach;Breezy in the p.m.;66;56;NNW;11;68%;26%;8

Lancaster;Sunshine, pleasant;68;47;WSW;16;49%;5%;9

Lemoore Nas;Sun and clouds;71;47;NNW;9;53%;26%;4

Lincoln;A little a.m. rain;66;44;SE;11;63%;69%;2

Livermore;A morning shower;66;40;SW;14;63%;55%;7

Lompoc;A morning shower;63;48;NNW;8;74%;60%;6

Long Beach;Clouds breaking;68;55;WSW;9;63%;6%;8

Los Alamitos;Some sun returning;69;54;SW;8;57%;6%;8

Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;68;53;SSW;8;62%;6%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;68;53;SSW;8;62%;6%;8

Madera;A little a.m. rain;70;44;NNW;7;56%;55%;4

Mammoth;A bit of a.m. snow;44;27;SSE;7;76%;69%;3

Marysville;A little a.m. rain;68;41;SE;12;67%;61%;3

Mather AFB;A little a.m. rain;65;40;S;15;70%;68%;4

Merced;A little a.m. rain;69;45;NW;8;64%;55%;5

Merced (airport);A little a.m. rain;69;45;NW;8;64%;55%;5

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;67;53;NW;9;67%;3%;8

Modesto;A little a.m. rain;69;44;N;9;62%;55%;5

Moffett Nas;A morning shower;62;43;W;10;69%;45%;7

Mojave;Increasingly windy;66;42;W;16;49%;2%;9

Montague;A bit of a.m. snow;50;28;NNE;9;63%;73%;4

Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;61;46;NW;11;70%;58%;6

Mount Shasta;A little a.m. rain;50;30;N;3;61%;74%;4

Napa County;Showers around;63;36;SW;13;79%;73%;7

Needles;Sunshine and warm;90;60;NNW;10;14%;0%;9

North Island;Clouds breaking;67;58;NW;10;66%;2%;8

Oakland;Winds subsiding;62;45;WSW;16;71%;56%;8

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;69;51;WNW;9;62%;4%;8

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SW;8;56%;5%;8

Oroville;A little a.m. rain;67;48;ESE;10;72%;67%;2

Oxnard;A morning shower;64;50;N;12;78%;41%;8

Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;WNW;10;26%;0%;9

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;45;SW;19;49%;5%;9

Paso Robles;A morning shower;67;43;WSW;9;64%;64%;9

Point Mugu;Breezy;65;50;WNW;12;67%;7%;6

Porterville;A little a.m. rain;72;44;ESE;6;64%;55%;4

Ramona;Clouds breaking;67;46;SSW;8;61%;3%;8

Redding;A little a.m. rain;63;46;NNW;8;59%;65%;4

Riverside;Mostly cloudy;71;52;WSW;8;50%;4%;8

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;70;50;SW;7;61%;4%;8

Sacramento;A little a.m. rain;67;41;S;11;55%;56%;4

Sacramento International;A little a.m. rain;66;41;S;15;65%;56%;3

Salinas;A morning shower;64;46;SE;13;68%;65%;5

San Bernardino;Periods of sun, cool;70;49;SW;7;58%;3%;9

San Carlos;A morning shower;63;43;W;12;58%;49%;5

San Diego;Some sun returning;66;57;NNW;8;64%;2%;8

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;68;53;NNW;8;67%;26%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;68;55;NW;9;62%;2%;8

San Francisco;A morning shower;61;46;W;18;58%;41%;7

San Jose;A morning shower;66;44;NNW;13;63%;65%;5

San Luis Obispo;A shower or two;62;48;N;10;72%;68%;9

San Nicolas Island;Breezy;62;50;WNW;14;78%;7%;6

Sandberg;Partly sunny, cool;55;42;NW;10;72%;26%;10

Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;70;56;SSW;7;57%;5%;7

Santa Barbara;A morning shower;66;48;N;9;60%;41%;8

Santa Maria;A morning shower;63;48;NW;10;72%;63%;6

Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;66;53;WSW;9;70%;5%;8

Santa Rosa;Showers around;65;34;S;9;55%;60%;8

Santa Ynez;A morning shower;67;45;NNW;7;78%;55%;8

Santee;Clouds breaking;71;51;NNW;8;47%;1%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the a.m.;42;26;SW;14;56%;26%;2

Stockton;A little a.m. rain;68;42;NW;10;58%;55%;5

Thermal;Breezy in the p.m.;87;57;WNW;9;27%;0%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy and cold;43;22;SSW;17;69%;28%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;80;53;W;9;22%;0%;9

Ukiah;Showers around;62;34;WNW;7;57%;61%;6

Vacaville;A little a.m. rain;67;39;SW;12;64%;75%;7

Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;69;53;SSW;7;54%;5%;8

Vandenberg AFB;A morning shower;61;48;NNW;9;79%;50%;6

Victorville;Mostly sunny;69;41;SW;12;47%;4%;9

Visalia;A little a.m. rain;70;46;N;7;62%;55%;5

Watsonville;A shower or two;61;45;NE;8;65%;66%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News