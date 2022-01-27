CA Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Increasing clouds;54;17;ESE;6;42%;0%;3 Arcata;Mainly cloudy;59;38;ESE;5;70%;0%;2 Auburn;Cloudy;60;41;ENE;5;53%;0%;2 Avalon;Partly sunny;70;57;NE;6;12%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Clouds and sun, mild;69;39;E;5;38%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Areas of morning fog;61;36;NE;4;55%;0%;1 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;44;26;SE;14;22%;1%;4 Bishop;Periods of sun;56;26;NW;5;23%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;53;38;ENE;4;27%;0%;2 Blythe;Partly sunny;70;40;NE;10;14%;0%;4 Burbank;Partly sunny;73;50;NE;6;14%;0%;3 Camarillo;Santa Ana winds;74;52;ENE;23;11%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;68;48;ENE;7;29%;0%;4 Campo;Santa Ana winds;55;43;NE;24;15%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Partly sunny, nice;71;39;ENE;5;32%;0%;4 Chico;Cloudy;65;39;NE;5;50%;1%;1 China Lake;Partly sunny;61;30;NNW;7;20%;0%;3 Chino;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;NE;7;14%;1%;4 Concord;Cloudy;62;39;N;6;60%;0%;2 Corona;Partly sunny;73;48;E;9;12%;0%;4 Crescent City;Cloudy;56;41;E;3;65%;3%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Periods of sun;60;32;ESE;8;16%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;60;25;ENE;11;19%;0%;3 El Centro;Periods of sun;69;40;W;8;19%;0%;4 Eureka;Cloudy;56;38;ESE;5;75%;0%;1 Fairfield;Areas of morning fog;63;38;NNE;7;61%;0%;2 Fresno;Clouds and sun;65;40;NNE;3;50%;1%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny;75;47;ENE;8;15%;0%;3 Hanford;Periods of sun;65;36;N;4;62%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;NNE;3;19%;0%;3 Hayward;Cloudy;64;44;ENE;7;55%;1%;2 Imperial;Periods of sun;69;40;W;8;19%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;47;E;10;25%;0%;4 Lancaster;Partly sunny;60;27;ENE;10;22%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;65;37;NW;4;51%;0%;3 Lincoln;Cloudy;61;37;E;5;62%;1%;2 Livermore;Cloudy;62;40;E;7;61%;1%;2 Lompoc;Periods of sun;69;39;NNE;5;41%;0%;3 Long Beach;Partly sunny;74;47;NE;7;18%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, warm;75;47;NE;7;22%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;73;50;NNE;7;21%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;73;50;NNE;7;21%;1%;3 Madera;Periods of sun;66;38;NE;4;68%;1%;3 Mammoth;Cloudy;53;17;S;6;46%;0%;1 Marysville;Areas of morning fog;62;37;NE;5;62%;1%;1 Mather AFB;Areas of morning fog;61;36;ENE;3;61%;1%;2 Merced;Areas of morning fog;64;38;N;2;65%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Areas of morning fog;64;38;N;2;65%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;71;44;NE;8;19%;0%;4 Modesto;Fog in the morning;63;38;N;3;67%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Cloudy;64;44;WSW;3;55%;0%;2 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;58;33;NNE;13;19%;1%;3 Montague;Cloudy;56;21;NNW;3;45%;3%;1 Monterey Rabr;Periods of sun;68;46;ESE;3;39%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Cloudy;56;26;WNW;1;40%;2%;1 Napa County;Areas of morning fog;61;38;NE;8;57%;0%;2 Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;66;42;NNW;14;13%;1%;3 North Island;Partly sunny;71;49;NE;7;30%;0%;4 Oakland;Cloudy;63;46;ENE;7;54%;1%;2 Oceanside;Partly sunny, nice;71;39;ENE;5;32%;0%;4 Ontario;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;NE;7;14%;1%;4 Oroville;Cloudy;63;42;ENE;5;50%;2%;1 Oxnard;Partly sunny, windy;72;52;ENE;19;17%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;72;50;W;5;11%;0%;3 Palmdale;Partly sunny, breezy;58;29;ESE;13;18%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;69;37;E;5;36%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Windy;72;53;NE;20;17%;0%;3 Porterville;Partly sunny;65;38;ESE;4;62%;1%;3 Ramona;Winds subsiding;65;44;E;16;14%;1%;4 Redding;Cloudy;68;38;NE;4;36%;3%;1 Riverside;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;NE;8;12%;0%;3 Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;68;42;E;10;13%;1%;4 Sacramento;Fog in the morning;60;37;N;5;74%;1%;2 Sacramento International;Fog in the morning;61;35;N;4;63%;0%;2 Salinas;Breezy in the a.m.;70;46;ESE;9;40%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;69;46;NE;7;14%;0%;4 San Carlos;Cloudy;65;45;ESE;6;61%;1%;1 San Diego;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;E;6;25%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;E;10;16%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;NE;6;19%;0%;4 San Francisco;Cloudy;62;48;NE;8;65%;1%;1 San Jose;Cloudy;67;43;SSE;3;49%;0%;1 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;71;42;NNE;5;33%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the a.m.;67;53;WNW;11;34%;1%;4 Sandberg;Very windy;50;41;ENE;31;15%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;ENE;9;19%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Periods of sun;69;43;NE;6;36%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;40;NE;5;37%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;72;48;N;5;20%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;64;37;ENE;6;60%;0%;2 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;69;37;ENE;5;43%;1%;3 Santee;Clouds and sun, nice;71;45;E;7;16%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;40;13;S;5;56%;0%;2 Stockton;Areas of morning fog;62;36;N;4;69%;0%;2 Thermal;Partly sunny, nice;72;37;NW;5;15%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mainly cloudy;42;9;SSE;2;55%;0%;2 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;62;36;W;5;15%;1%;4 Ukiah;Fog in the morning;67;35;N;2;47%;0%;2 Vacaville;Fog in the morning;64;37;NW;5;52%;1%;2 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;NNE;7;15%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;65;42;NNE;5;46%;0%;3 Victorville;Partly sunny;59;27;NW;10;21%;0%;4 Visalia;Partly sunny;63;37;N;3;62%;0%;3 Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;44;ENE;5;52%;0%;3