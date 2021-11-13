CA Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy;65;35;S;4;54%;0%;2 Arcata;Mostly cloudy;61;50;SE;4;91%;28%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny;70;55;E;4;60%;0%;3 Avalon;Sunny and warm;82;63;WSW;5;22%;1%;3 Bakersfield;Fog in the morning;73;55;ESE;4;58%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Areas of morning fog;67;51;E;3;78%;0%;3 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;SSW;6;38%;3%;4 Bishop;Sunny and warm;76;38;NW;5;22%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;67;54;ENE;3;40%;0%;3 Blythe;Sunny and very warm;87;55;ENE;5;25%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny and very warm;88;63;ENE;5;24%;0%;3 Camarillo;Sunny and warm;84;56;NE;6;30%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;E;5;39%;1%;3 Campo;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;NE;8;17%;1%;4 Carlsbad;Sunny and delightful;79;48;E;5;42%;1%;3 Chico;Partly sunny;71;54;E;3;71%;0%;3 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;84;46;WNW;5;21%;0%;3 Chino;Sunny and hot;91;61;NE;5;23%;2%;3 Concord;Partly sunny;71;52;E;5;68%;0%;3 Corona;Hot;94;58;ESE;5;22%;1%;3 Crescent City;Cloudy;61;53;E;2;87%;27%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;82;52;SW;6;20%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Sunny and very warm;80;41;S;2;26%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;89;55;W;3;22%;0%;4 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;60;51;SE;5;93%;22%;2 Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;NNE;6;72%;0%;3 Fresno;Fog in the morning;69;53;E;3;72%;0%;3 Fullerton;Hot;88;57;SE;3;26%;1%;3 Hanford;Areas of morning fog;69;49;SE;3;75%;2%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;E;4;32%;1%;3 Hayward;Partly sunny;75;53;E;5;63%;1%;3 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;89;55;W;3;22%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;NE;6;42%;1%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;80;41;WNW;4;27%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Areas of morning fog;72;47;NE;4;66%;0%;3 Lincoln;Fog in the morning;66;51;ESE;4;81%;1%;3 Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;E;6;64%;1%;3 Lompoc;Sunny and warm;82;49;ENE;4;48%;0%;3 Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;SSE;5;30%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;87;55;S;4;41%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Sunny and warm;87;61;E;4;33%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and warm;87;61;E;4;33%;2%;3 Madera;Areas of morning fog;69;49;E;4;78%;1%;3 Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;64;41;SSW;3;62%;2%;2 Marysville;Areas of morning fog;68;50;ENE;4;79%;0%;3 Mather AFB;Areas of morning fog;66;50;E;3;78%;1%;3 Merced;Fog in the morning;69;50;ESE;3;76%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;69;50;ESE;3;76%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;ENE;6;27%;1%;4 Modesto;Areas of morning fog;64;49;E;3;83%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;73;53;WSW;4;63%;0%;3 Mojave;Sunny and warm;78;44;NNW;6;22%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly cloudy;62;41;SE;2;63%;14%;2 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sun;75;54;E;4;53%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;43;W;0;56%;7%;2 Napa County;Partly sunny;70;49;ENE;5;75%;0%;3 Needles;Very warm;86;56;NNW;7;18%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;75;56;NNE;6;44%;1%;4 Oakland;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;E;5;65%;1%;3 Oceanside;Sunny and delightful;79;48;E;5;42%;1%;3 Ontario;Sunny and hot;91;61;NE;5;23%;2%;3 Oroville;Partly sunny;71;56;E;4;70%;1%;3 Oxnard;Sunny and delightful;78;56;NNE;6;43%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Hot;94;66;W;4;13%;0%;3 Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;79;45;SW;4;22%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;84;47;ENE;4;48%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;NNE;5;39%;0%;3 Porterville;Areas of morning fog;71;51;ESE;4;66%;2%;3 Ramona;Sunny and very warm;90;51;E;6;25%;2%;4 Redding;Mostly cloudy;73;49;NNE;2;62%;3%;2 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;92;60;E;5;24%;1%;3 Riverside March;Record-tying heat;91;53;E;5;25%;2%;3 Sacramento;Fog in the morning;66;51;ENE;4;86%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Areas of morning fog;67;49;SSW;3;77%;0%;3 Salinas;Sunny and very warm;82;55;ESE;8;48%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Very warm;91;61;NE;5;22%;1%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;SE;5;72%;1%;3 San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;ESE;5;51%;1%;4 San Diego Brown;Plenty of sun;85;55;E;5;24%;1%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;NE;5;26%;1%;4 San Francisco;Partly sunny;69;55;NE;7;68%;2%;3 San Jose;Sunshine and warm;77;55;SSW;4;57%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Sunny and warm;84;52;NE;4;44%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;77;56;WNW;4;41%;2%;3 Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;76;60;NW;11;17%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Sunny and very warm;87;59;SE;4;39%;2%;3 Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NE;5;52%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Sunny and warm;83;50;ENE;5;46%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Sunny and nice;78;58;ENE;4;37%;1%;3 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;E;3;70%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;88;48;ENE;5;48%;2%;3 Santee;Sunny and very warm;89;57;ESE;5;29%;2%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, mild;61;42;WSW;5;46%;0%;3 Stockton;Areas of morning fog;67;48;ESE;4;80%;0%;3 Thermal;Hot;92;50;NW;4;23%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;67;35;S;3;53%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;W;5;18%;1%;3 Ukiah;Periods of sun;77;48;E;2;62%;1%;3 Vacaville;Partly sunny;72;49;N;3;71%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;88;61;NE;5;26%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, nice and warm;76;52;NE;4;49%;0%;3 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;81;47;S;5;27%;2%;3 Visalia;Areas of morning fog;69;51;ENE;3;79%;0%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, warm;83;52;ENE;4;52%;0%;3