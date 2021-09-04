Emu on the loose spurs unusual police chase in Isabella County On Tuesday, when the Shepard Police Department received a call from Isabella County Central...

How did we develop a safe COVID-19 vaccine so fast? With Pfizer's vaccine being granted full approval by the FDA a few weeks ago, medical experts...

Merging home and abroad BALDWIN – Husband and wife team Paul Santoro and Dina Velocci, of the Baldwin area, have unveiled...