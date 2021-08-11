Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A t-storm around;97;54;NNW;4;25%;45%;9

Arcata;Partly sunny;66;56;SW;5;67%;0%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;6;26%;0%;9

Avalon;Mostly sunny;81;66;SSW;7;40%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Hot with sunshine;104;78;NE;6;21%;0%;10

Beale AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;SSE;5;32%;0%;9

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;77;53;W;6;42%;25%;11

Bishop;Partly sunny;102;63;WNW;6;16%;3%;10

Blue Canyon;Very warm;87;73;ENE;5;25%;0%;10

Blythe;Partly sunny;106;88;SSW;6;39%;5%;10

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;92;69;SSE;5;40%;0%;10

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;81;65;SSW;7;55%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and nice;79;66;SSE;6;64%;0%;10

Campo;Abundant sunshine;92;63;WSW;7;34%;3%;11

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;81;64;ESE;7;64%;0%;10

Chico;Partly sunny and hot;106;75;SE;5;27%;0%;9

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;SW;5;20%;2%;10

Chino;Sunny and hot;96;70;WSW;7;34%;0%;10

Concord;Partly sunny, warm;93;63;SW;11;43%;0%;9

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;99;67;WSW;7;34%;0%;10

Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;54;E;2;87%;4%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;106;79;SW;6;20%;1%;10

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;105;75;SW;10;18%;0%;10

El Centro;Sun, some clouds;105;84;WSW;7;46%;11%;10

Eureka;Periods of sun;63;56;N;5;71%;0%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;WSW;11;42%;0%;9

Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;NW;7;25%;3%;10

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;89;69;SSE;5;48%;0%;10

Hanford;Sunshine, very hot;105;71;NW;5;28%;1%;10

Hawthorne;Sunlit and pleasant;81;68;S;7;59%;0%;10

Hayward;Partly sunny;80;62;WSW;8;59%;0%;8

Imperial;Sun, some clouds;105;84;WSW;7;46%;11%;10

Imperial Beach;Sunshine and humid;77;65;SSW;8;78%;0%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SW;10;18%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;107;71;NNW;9;23%;2%;10

Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;SSE;6;31%;0%;9

Livermore;Partly sunny, warm;94;63;WSW;8;37%;0%;9

Lompoc;Nice with some sun;72;57;NW;9;74%;0%;10

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;84;68;S;6;54%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;84;66;SSW;6;53%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Sunny;88;68;S;5;50%;0%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;88;68;S;5;50%;0%;10

Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;105;71;NW;6;26%;2%;9

Mammoth;Very hot;98;60;NW;4;24%;44%;9

Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;100;67;SSE;5;33%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;SSE;6;34%;0%;9

Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;NNW;9;27%;3%;9

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;NNW;9;27%;3%;9

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;86;64;SSW;6;52%;0%;11

Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;N;10;28%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;64;N;8;66%;1%;9

Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;WNW;7;17%;0%;10

Montague;Hazy and very hot;107;66;NNW;5;20%;0%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;SSW;7;67%;6%;9

Mount Shasta;Very hot;100;59;NW;0;26%;40%;9

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;82;58;WSW;12;60%;0%;9

Needles;Partly sunny;108;89;S;6;31%;8%;10

North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;S;8;71%;0%;10

Oakland;Partly sunny;74;62;WSW;9;68%;0%;9

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;81;64;ESE;7;64%;0%;10

Ontario;Sunny and hot;96;70;WSW;7;34%;0%;10

Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;5;33%;0%;9

Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;SSE;8;71%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;107;84;W;6;34%;0%;10

Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;101;75;SW;11;19%;0%;10

Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;102;62;WNW;7;33%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;62;SE;8;67%;0%;10

Porterville;Hazy, hot and smoky;103;72;S;6;26%;2%;10

Ramona;Sunny and warm;95;60;S;7;39%;1%;11

Redding;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;105;71;WSW;5;23%;0%;9

Riverside;Sunlit, seasonable;98;71;WSW;7;35%;0%;10

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;98;67;SSW;7;34%;0%;10

Sacramento;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;S;6;35%;0%;9

Sacramento International;Partly sunny and hot;101;66;SSE;7;38%;0%;9

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;61;SE;9;63%;6%;9

San Bernardino;Sunny and seasonable;98;69;SSW;6;33%;0%;10

San Carlos;Partly sunny;81;61;W;8;58%;0%;8

San Diego;Sunshine, pleasant;79;67;SW;7;68%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Sunny and warm;85;66;WSW;6;48%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and warm;85;68;SSW;6;53%;0%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;61;WSW;12;68%;0%;8

San Jose;Partly sunny;85;63;NNW;8;54%;2%;9

San Luis Obispo;Decreasing clouds;82;59;SSW;8;61%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Sunshine, pleasant;72;60;W;11;75%;0%;10

Sandberg;Very warm;93;74;WSW;13;20%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;89;68;SW;6;50%;0%;10

Santa Barbara;Sunshine, pleasant;77;62;ESE;6;69%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Nice with some sun;74;57;W;7;72%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Sunshine, pleasant;77;66;ENE;6;65%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;78;55;SW;7;60%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Sunshine and warm;92;59;N;6;70%;0%;10

Santee;Sunny and warm;93;66;SW;6;49%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;82;49;WSW;6;33%;40%;10

Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;WNW;8;36%;0%;9

Thermal;Very warm;106;82;NW;6;38%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;91;47;NW;5;27%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Sun, some clouds;105;81;WSW;5;31%;2%;10

Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;103;62;WNW;5;31%;0%;9

Vacaville;Partly sunny and hot;102;67;SW;7;31%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;90;68;SSE;6;41%;0%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Nice with some sun;70;55;WNW;6;75%;0%;10

Victorville;Mostly sunny;100;67;SSW;7;26%;0%;11

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;NW;6;37%;2%;10

Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;S;6;62%;5%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News