Troutarama returns to Baldwin next week BALDWIN — One of the biggest highlights in Lake County — the Troutarama festival in Baldwin — has...

Michigan 4-H announces Lake County’s 2021 essay winner LAKE COUNTY — Every year, counties across Michigan offer 4-H youths age 11-12 the opportunity to...

Family, friends celebrate the life of Dorothy Lee Grier In an uplifting outdoor celebration of music and reflection, a crowd of about 150 family and...