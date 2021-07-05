CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Very warm;97;52;WSW;7;20%;0%;11 Arcata;Clouds and sun;64;55;NNW;7;72%;15%;4 Auburn;Plenty of sun;90;63;SSE;5;32%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;77;62;WSW;5;61%;2%;12 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;100;73;N;7;23%;1%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;95;59;SSE;8;42%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;W;7;28%;2%;13 Bishop;Record-tying heat;105;65;WNW;8;14%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;81;67;ENE;6;30%;0%;12 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;113;87;SSW;10;15%;0%;12 Burbank;Plenty of sun;87;65;SSE;5;43%;2%;12 Camarillo;Turning sunny;78;64;SSE;7;59%;2%;11 Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny;73;63;SSE;7;71%;2%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;92;61;W;10;18%;2%;12 Carlsbad;Afternoon sun;74;62;SSE;7;71%;2%;11 Chico;Sunny and hot;97;67;SE;6;31%;0%;11 China Lake;Sunny and hot;111;80;W;6;12%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and very warm;92;61;W;6;40%;1%;12 Concord;Breezy in the a.m.;84;57;SSW;14;52%;2%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;90;59;W;6;42%;1%;12 Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;53;NNE;5;91%;23%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;110;82;WSW;9;11%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming breezy;105;73;SW;9;14%;0%;12 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;111;79;WSW;6;16%;0%;12 Eureka;Clouds and sun;61;55;NNW;7;75%;33%;4 Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;86;54;WSW;16;48%;2%;11 Fresno;Hot, becoming breezy;100;68;NW;9;29%;0%;11 Fullerton;Turning sunny;82;64;SSE;5;58%;2%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;64;NNW;7;28%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;74;63;S;7;69%;2%;11 Hayward;Clouds, then sun;68;57;WSW;10;69%;2%;11 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;111;79;WSW;6;16%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;63;WSW;10;83%;2%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;103;74;WSW;10;13%;1%;12 Lemoore Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;101;62;NNW;11;28%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;93;58;SSE;7;41%;2%;11 Livermore;Sunny and cool;79;55;WSW;12;52%;2%;11 Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;54;NW;13;79%;2%;11 Long Beach;Turning sunny, cool;78;64;S;7;66%;2%;11 Los Alamitos;Clearing;82;64;SSW;6;58%;2%;11 Los Angeles;Turning sunny;84;65;SSW;6;54%;2%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;84;65;SSW;6;54%;2%;12 Madera;Sunny and warm;98;61;NW;9;28%;0%;11 Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;97;55;WNW;8;21%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunny and warm;96;57;SSE;6;40%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny;91;56;SSE;9;46%;2%;11 Merced;Sunny and seasonable;96;61;NW;11;37%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and seasonable;96;61;NW;11;37%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Clearing;78;62;SW;7;64%;2%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;91;58;N;12;39%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;W;10;68%;3%;11 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;100;79;NW;9;11%;0%;12 Montague;Very hot;102;59;NNW;7;21%;1%;11 Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;66;55;W;8;75%;3%;10 Mount Shasta;Sunny and hot;95;54;NNW;1;27%;1%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;76;53;SW;15;66%;2%;11 Needles;Hot with sunshine;116;91;SW;7;9%;0%;12 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;70;63;WSW;9;74%;2%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;68;57;SW;12;70%;2%;11 Oceanside;Afternoon sun;74;62;SSE;7;71%;2%;11 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;92;61;W;6;40%;1%;12 Oroville;Sunny and warm;98;66;SE;6;34%;2%;11 Oxnard;Turning sunny;71;61;SE;9;74%;2%;11 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;113;85;WNW;6;14%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunny and hot;102;73;SW;11;14%;1%;12 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;99;54;NW;10;38%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;72;61;SSE;8;71%;2%;11 Porterville;Sunny and hot;101;66;NNW;7;27%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;56;SSE;7;40%;2%;12 Redding;Sunny and hot;102;68;SW;7;27%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunny and hot;96;65;WSW;6;35%;1%;12 Riverside March;Plenty of sun;95;61;W;6;33%;1%;12 Sacramento;Sunny;90;54;S;8;46%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;93;57;SSE;10;46%;0%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;SW;11;69%;3%;11 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;99;70;WSW;5;29%;1%;12 San Carlos;Clearing and cool;70;57;WSW;10;58%;3%;11 San Diego;Clouds, then sun;70;62;WSW;7;69%;2%;11 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;W;7;61%;2%;12 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;SW;7;65%;2%;11 San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;68;60;WSW;15;60%;3%;10 San Jose;Turning sunny;75;56;NW;9;62%;2%;11 San Luis Obispo;Windy in the p.m.;76;56;NNW;13;60%;2%;10 San Nicolas Island;A gusty breeze;67;58;WNW;20;76%;2%;12 Sandberg;Sunny and hot;93;72;NNW;14;19%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;82;64;SSW;6;53%;2%;12 Santa Barbara;Some sun;75;60;NNE;6;66%;2%;11 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;68;53;NW;11;75%;2%;11 Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;72;63;SE;6;71%;2%;11 Santa Rosa;Turning sunny, cool;74;51;WSW;8;61%;2%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;93;51;N;7;70%;2%;12 Santee;Mostly sunny;88;62;WSW;6;34%;1%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;81;48;WSW;6;34%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunny;88;55;W;9;44%;2%;11 Thermal;Sunny and hot;112;78;NW;6;15%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;89;44;NW;8;30%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;108;85;W;5;9%;0%;12 Ukiah;Warm with sunshine;93;54;NW;7;39%;1%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and seasonable;94;56;SW;9;41%;2%;11 Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;SSE;6;46%;2%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;53;NW;13;78%;2%;11 Victorville;Sunshine;98;63;SSW;7;22%;1%;12 Visalia;Sunny and hot;99;65;NW;7;39%;0%;11 Watsonville;Turning sunny;73;54;SSE;7;64%;3%;11