CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and hot;93;54;SSW;5;26%;2%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;51;NW;6;77%;25%;7 Auburn;Sunny and hot;94;64;SE;6;23%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;69;58;W;5;69%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Very hot;103;75;NE;7;15%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Very hot;100;60;SSE;10;28%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;76;44;WSW;7;42%;25%;13 Bishop;Very hot;98;62;WNW;7;12%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Very warm;83;67;E;7;22%;0%;12 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;SSW;9;13%;0%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny;81;62;SSE;6;49%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;73;60;S;7;66%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;70;61;SW;7;72%;0%;11 Campo;Lots of sun, mild;88;58;NNE;8;23%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;71;60;WNW;7;72%;0%;11 Chico;Very hot;104;66;SE;6;24%;0%;11 China Lake;Sunshine, very hot;104;73;SW;7;13%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and very warm;89;62;WSW;7;46%;0%;12 Concord;Sunny and breezy;91;56;SW;14;38%;2%;11 Corona;Sunshine and warm;90;61;W;7;46%;0%;12 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;57;50;S;4;89%;4%;9 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SW;7;14%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Very hot;101;70;SW;6;17%;0%;12 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;102;70;S;7;26%;0%;12 Eureka;Mostly sunny;58;51;NNW;6;84%;0%;7 Fairfield;Not as hot;89;54;WSW;16;41%;1%;11 Fresno;Very hot;105;71;NW;7;20%;0%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;62;S;5;65%;0%;11 Hanford;Very hot;105;66;NNW;6;23%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;69;60;WSW;7;71%;0%;11 Hayward;Remaining very warm;87;56;W;9;44%;3%;11 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;102;70;S;7;26%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;61;NW;8;79%;0%;11 Lancaster;Very hot;98;72;SW;10;15%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, very hot;106;64;NW;8;21%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunshine, very hot;99;59;SSE;7;29%;0%;11 Livermore;Hot with sunshine;96;56;WSW;9;30%;0%;11 Lompoc;Sunny;68;53;N;7;76%;0%;11 Long Beach;Partly sunny;72;60;SW;6;68%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;76;62;SW;6;55%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;SW;6;57%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;SW;6;57%;0%;11 Madera;Very hot;105;63;NW;7;21%;0%;11 Mammoth;Partly sunny and hot;94;56;W;5;27%;2%;11 Marysville;Sunshine, very hot;102;57;SSE;7;27%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;96;55;S;10;32%;0%;11 Merced;Very hot;103;63;W;7;26%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Very hot;103;63;W;7;26%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Sunshine, pleasant;72;59;NW;6;67%;0%;12 Modesto;Hot with sunshine;99;62;NNW;8;26%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Sunny and very warm;86;56;NNW;8;47%;3%;11 Mojave;Sunshine, very hot;96;75;WNW;9;12%;0%;12 Montague;Very hot;102;60;N;4;24%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Abundant sunshine;69;55;W;6;69%;0%;11 Mount Shasta;Very hot;97;59;N;1;26%;0%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;87;53;SW;13;51%;2%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;108;81;SW;7;10%;0%;11 North Island;Partly sunny;67;61;WNW;7;73%;0%;11 Oakland;Not as warm;78;56;WSW;11;55%;3%;11 Oceanside;Partly sunny;71;60;WNW;7;72%;0%;11 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;89;62;WSW;7;46%;0%;12 Oroville;Very hot;104;65;SE;6;25%;0%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;66;57;SW;9;79%;0%;7 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;NW;8;21%;0%;11 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;SW;9;18%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;90;52;S;9;42%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;67;56;SSW;8;76%;0%;7 Porterville;Record-tying heat;105;68;S;7;20%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNE;6;52%;0%;12 Redding;Very hot;107;71;S;6;21%;0%;10 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;92;63;W;7;40%;0%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;60;NW;7;41%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunshine and hot;99;55;S;8;31%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;99;58;SSE;11;33%;0%;11 Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;NNW;9;63%;0%;11 San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;91;66;SW;7;41%;0%;12 San Carlos;Sunny;84;54;WSW;8;50%;3%;11 San Diego;Partly sunny;70;62;NW;7;59%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;NW;6;60%;0%;12 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;WNW;6;69%;0%;12 San Francisco;Not as warm;71;55;WSW;15;55%;3%;11 San Jose;Sunlit and very warm;88;56;NNW;8;45%;3%;11 San Luis Obispo;Sunny and nice;73;52;SW;6;68%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Some sun;65;54;SW;6;78%;0%;8 Sandberg;Very warm;89;71;WSW;11;21%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;81;62;WSW;6;50%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;55;SW;7;72%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;W;7;73%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;59;SW;7;74%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;90;49;SW;8;44%;1%;11 Santa Ynez;Sunny and humid;82;52;N;7;77%;0%;11 Santee;Mostly sunny;81;60;WNW;6;42%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;76;45;SW;5;33%;0%;12 Stockton;Hot with sunshine;96;57;NNW;8;31%;0%;11 Thermal;Remaining very warm;104;71;N;9;22%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;85;44;S;6;31%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;100;77;SW;7;12%;0%;12 Ukiah;Very hot;102;57;WNW;5;30%;0%;11 Vacaville;Not as hot;94;57;SW;12;35%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Nice with sunshine;79;61;SSE;6;55%;0%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;66;50;N;6;76%;0%;11 Victorville;Sunshine and warm;96;61;SSW;7;24%;0%;12 Visalia;Very hot;103;66;NW;7;28%;0%;11 Watsonville;Sunshine, pleasant;74;52;SW;7;59%;1%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather