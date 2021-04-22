Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;69;37;WSW;8;34%;70%;7

Arcata;Decreasing clouds;53;47;SSE;6;81%;71%;6

Auburn;Nice with sunshine;75;47;SSE;6;39%;30%;9

Avalon;Cloudy and cool;59;50;W;6;73%;10%;3

Bakersfield;Sunny;85;54;NNE;6;28%;1%;9

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;80;48;SSE;8;48%;27%;8

Big Bear City;Milder with sunshine;61;30;SW;8;60%;15%;11

Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;81;41;WNW;6;18%;0%;9

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;60;39;SE;7;38%;31%;9

Blythe;Plenty of sun;88;62;S;11;26%;0%;10

Burbank;Low clouds breaking;66;50;SSE;6;62%;10%;6

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;65;50;SSW;7;69%;8%;5

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and cool;64;54;SW;7;67%;10%;3

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;64;41;W;11;65%;6%;10

Carlsbad;Low clouds;66;51;SW;7;68%;10%;3

Chico;Mostly sunny;82;49;SSE;7;43%;32%;8

China Lake;Sunshine and warm;87;57;SW;8;22%;0%;10

Chino;Low clouds breaking;68;48;WSW;7;68%;10%;6

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;71;51;SW;11;55%;25%;9

Corona;Low clouds breaking;70;49;WSW;7;64%;10%;6

Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;51;45;S;4;83%;72%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine and warm;86;57;SW;14;22%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;80;50;SW;14;27%;0%;10

El Centro;Sunny;87;55;WSW;7;34%;0%;10

Eureka;Decreasing clouds;52;47;SSE;6;83%;71%;6

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;WSW;12;49%;25%;9

Fresno;Sunny;83;52;NW;4;38%;3%;9

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;67;54;S;6;70%;13%;6

Hanford;Sunny;84;47;NNW;5;41%;2%;9

Hawthorne;Cloudy and cool;63;54;WSW;7;68%;13%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;64;49;SW;10;62%;1%;9

Imperial;Sunny;87;55;WSW;7;34%;0%;10

Imperial Beach;Low clouds;64;54;NW;9;69%;7%;3

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;76;50;SW;17;31%;7%;10

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;84;46;NNW;5;38%;1%;9

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;80;47;SSE;6;46%;29%;8

Livermore;Partly sunny;71;47;SW;9;56%;1%;9

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;61;46;NNW;8;72%;2%;9

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;65;53;WSW;6;68%;13%;6

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;66;54;SSW;7;57%;13%;6

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;66;53;S;6;60%;12%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;66;53;S;6;60%;12%;6

Madera;Sunshine;83;45;NW;5;43%;2%;9

Mammoth;Clouds and sun, warm;70;41;SW;6;30%;72%;7

Marysville;Mostly sunny;82;47;SSE;7;46%;28%;8

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;79;47;S;8;48%;10%;8

Merced;Mostly sunny;81;47;W;6;43%;2%;9

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;81;47;W;6;43%;2%;9

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds;65;52;NNW;7;69%;8%;3

Modesto;Mostly sunny;80;48;N;6;44%;5%;9

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;64;47;W;9;63%;1%;9

Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;79;52;WSW;12;22%;0%;10

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;73;44;NNW;5;31%;68%;8

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;50;W;9;68%;1%;9

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;70;41;S;2;30%;72%;8

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;66;47;WSW;11;72%;1%;9

Needles;Sunny and very warm;92;65;S;10;17%;0%;10

North Island;Cool with low clouds;63;55;NW;8;68%;8%;3

Oakland;Partial sunshine;62;51;WSW;11;65%;1%;9

Oceanside;Low clouds;66;51;SW;7;68%;10%;3

Ontario;Low clouds breaking;68;48;WSW;7;68%;10%;6

Oroville;Mostly sunny;83;50;SSE;6;43%;30%;8

Oxnard;Low clouds;61;48;WSW;8;77%;7%;3

Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;88;60;WNW;8;31%;0%;10

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;76;48;SW;16;35%;7%;10

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;68;42;SSW;9;69%;1%;9

Point Mugu;Low clouds and cool;61;48;WSW;8;75%;8%;3

Porterville;Warm with sunshine;84;47;S;6;33%;2%;9

Ramona;Low clouds;65;42;SW;6;73%;9%;4

Redding;Partly sunny, warm;80;51;SSW;6;35%;38%;8

Riverside;Cool with sunshine;71;49;W;7;54%;10%;8

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;69;46;SW;6;64%;10%;10

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;81;49;S;7;49%;27%;8

Sacramento International;Breezy in the p.m.;79;50;S;9;52%;27%;8

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;61;50;W;10;70%;1%;9

San Bernardino;Lots of sun, cool;71;49;SW;7;61%;27%;10

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;63;47;WSW;10;60%;1%;9

San Diego;Cool with low clouds;64;54;WNW;7;61%;8%;3

San Diego Brown;Low clouds;65;51;NW;6;66%;7%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds;64;53;NW;7;69%;8%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;51;WSW;13;63%;1%;9

San Jose;Nice with some sun;67;48;NNW;9;61%;1%;9

San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;NW;9;79%;1%;9

San Nicolas Island;Cool with low clouds;59;49;NW;11;70%;9%;3

Sandberg;Brilliant sunshine;67;47;SW;13;38%;6%;10

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;67;52;SSW;6;57%;13%;6

Santa Barbara;Low clouds;62;46;NE;7;67%;5%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, cool;62;45;NNW;9;74%;2%;9

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;62;52;N;7;72%;12%;5

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;68;45;WSW;7;61%;25%;9

Santa Ynez;Low clouds;67;41;N;6;82%;2%;5

Santee;Low clouds and cool;69;49;W;6;49%;4%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;37;WSW;7;38%;21%;9

Stockton;Mostly sunny;78;47;WSW;6;49%;3%;9

Thermal;Sunshine;88;54;NW;8;29%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;63;36;S;8;42%;30%;9

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;85;58;WSW;7;19%;0%;10

Ukiah;Partly sunny;75;44;WNW;5;42%;12%;8

Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;76;49;SW;9;50%;25%;9

Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;65;50;S;6;65%;11%;6

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;59;46;NNW;7;75%;2%;9

Victorville;Mostly sunny;74;42;SSW;10;43%;6%;10

Visalia;Abundant sunshine;83;48;NW;5;45%;1%;9

Watsonville;Cool with some sun;61;48;SW;7;65%;1%;9

