Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A little p.m. rain;51;30;S;14;60%;80%;2

Arcata;Cool with rain;52;41;SSE;10;82%;91%;1

Auburn;Periods of rain;54;44;SW;6;85%;96%;1

Avalon;Mostly sunny;62;54;WNW;7;61%;3%;6

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;NNE;6;41%;24%;6

Beale AFB;Periods of rain;55;45;SSE;9;83%;88%;1

Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;52;29;WSW;6;65%;2%;7

Bishop;Mostly sunny;66;37;SW;9;30%;36%;6

Blue Canyon;Chilly with rain;40;31;SSE;10;72%;95%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny;82;54;S;5;23%;0%;6

Burbank;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;SE;5;51%;3%;6

Camarillo;Partly sunny;65;49;E;7;62%;9%;6

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;63;50;NNW;7;64%;1%;6

Campo;Clouds and sun;66;40;N;7;43%;0%;7

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;63;47;NNW;6;71%;1%;6

Chico;Cool with rain;56;44;SE;11;91%;86%;1

China Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;WSW;7;26%;4%;6

Chino;Partly sunny, nice;68;46;SW;6;57%;1%;6

Concord;Occasional rain;60;47;SW;7;72%;88%;1

Corona;Clouds and sun, nice;71;45;S;6;54%;1%;6

Crescent City;Windy with rain;52;44;S;22;84%;94%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;75;50;WSW;6;25%;0%;6

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;SW;6;30%;2%;6

El Centro;Partly sunny;81;51;WNW;3;30%;0%;6

Eureka;Cool with rain;52;42;SSE;12;82%;92%;1

Fairfield;Periods of rain;57;43;WSW;7;86%;88%;1

Fresno;Periods of sun, nice;70;53;NE;6;46%;74%;3

Fullerton;Partly sunny;68;51;SSE;4;59%;2%;6

Hanford;Periods of sun, nice;71;52;W;5;59%;68%;5

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;63;50;WSW;6;65%;2%;6

Hayward;Periods of rain;59;48;SW;9;69%;87%;1

Imperial;Partly sunny;81;51;WNW;3;30%;0%;6

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;62;51;N;9;77%;1%;5

Lancaster;Sunshine and warm;71;44;WSW;8;34%;3%;6

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;72;52;S;7;47%;73%;3

Lincoln;Periods of rain;57;45;SW;6;88%;89%;1

Livermore;Periods of rain;58;43;W;7;76%;88%;1

Lompoc;A little p.m. rain;63;49;N;6;66%;66%;2

Long Beach;Partly sunny;65;49;WSW;6;62%;2%;6

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, nice;68;50;SW;6;58%;2%;6

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;68;50;SSE;6;55%;2%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;68;50;SSE;6;55%;2%;6

Madera;Partly sunny;70;51;NE;5;64%;75%;3

Mammoth;A little p.m. rain;47;29;SSW;14;68%;85%;1

Marysville;Cool with rain;56;43;S;7;94%;85%;1

Mather AFB;Periods of rain;57;45;SSE;7;79%;90%;1

Merced;A little p.m. rain;67;51;N;5;58%;85%;2

Merced (airport);A little p.m. rain;67;51;N;5;58%;85%;2

Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;66;47;NNE;7;67%;1%;5

Modesto;A little p.m. rain;63;50;E;6;67%;86%;2

Moffett Nas;Periods of rain;61;49;SSE;9;67%;93%;1

Mojave;Mostly sunny;69;46;W;7;29%;2%;6

Montague;Very windy;53;33;S;23;57%;84%;1

Monterey Rabr;Variable cloudiness;62;52;SSE;5;69%;80%;2

Mount Shasta;Cold with rain;44;32;SSE;4;77%;94%;1

Napa County;Rain at times;57;43;SW;9;85%;86%;1

Needles;Partly sunny;82;53;SW;4;20%;1%;6

North Island;Partly sunny, cool;62;51;N;8;71%;1%;5

Oakland;Occasional rain;60;49;SSW;10;71%;85%;1

Oceanside;Partly sunny;63;47;NNW;6;71%;1%;6

Ontario;Partly sunny, nice;68;46;SW;6;57%;1%;6

Oroville;Periods of rain;57;46;S;9;87%;89%;1

Oxnard;Partly sunny;60;49;NE;9;69%;10%;6

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warmer;81;56;W;5;26%;0%;6

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, nice;69;45;WSW;8;33%;2%;6

Paso Robles;A little p.m. rain;64;50;S;6;66%;66%;2

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;61;47;NNE;8;70%;9%;6

Porterville;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;SSE;5;57%;33%;5

Ramona;Clouds and sunshine;68;37;ENE;6;63%;2%;7

Redding;Cooler with rain;55;42;SW;10;83%;95%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny;72;47;SW;6;53%;1%;6

Riverside March;Nice with some sun;70;42;N;6;55%;2%;6

Sacramento;Periods of rain;56;45;SW;6;90%;88%;1

Sacramento International;Periods of rain;57;45;SSW;7;82%;87%;1

Salinas;A little p.m. rain;64;52;NE;9;69%;89%;2

San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, nice;71;48;SSE;5;53%;1%;6

San Carlos;Occasional rain;60;46;SW;9;71%;86%;1

San Diego;Clouds and sun;64;50;N;7;67%;1%;5

San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun;64;46;NNE;6;70%;1%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sunshine;64;48;NNE;6;67%;1%;6

San Francisco;Periods of rain;59;48;SW;11;71%;86%;1

San Jose;Periods of rain;61;49;SE;10;67%;89%;1

San Luis Obispo;Occasional p.m. rain;62;52;NNE;6;64%;84%;2

San Nicolas Island;Turning cloudy, cool;58;51;WNW;10;72%;32%;6

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;60;46;NW;9;34%;7%;6

Santa Ana;Nice with some sun;69;48;SSW;6;64%;2%;6

Santa Barbara;Turning cloudy;65;49;NW;7;64%;17%;6

Santa Maria;A bit of p.m. rain;64;49;N;7;66%;66%;3

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;62;50;N;6;62%;3%;6

Santa Rosa;Cool with rain;56;42;WSW;7;85%;90%;1

Santa Ynez;Mainly cloudy;68;46;NNW;6;75%;33%;3

Santee;Partly sunny;72;44;NNE;6;50%;1%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Mainly cloudy;47;33;SW;9;52%;76%;2

Stockton;Rain at times;61;48;WNW;6;77%;89%;1

Thermal;Partly sunny;82;53;WNW;6;26%;0%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;A little p.m. rain;46;33;SSW;10;61%;82%;2

Twentynine Palms;Partial sunshine;76;51;WSW;5;24%;1%;6

Ukiah;Cool with rain;55;41;SW;7;77%;90%;1

Vacaville;Periods of rain;57;43;SW;7;77%;88%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;69;49;SSE;6;52%;3%;6

Vandenberg AFB;Occasional p.m. rain;59;49;NNE;6;71%;66%;2

Victorville;Partly sunny;68;36;S;6;48%;2%;6

Visalia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;52;SE;5;56%;64%;6

Watsonville;Cool with rain;59;48;W;5;83%;91%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News