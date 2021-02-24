CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;47;25;WNW;7;50%;5%;4
Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;39;NNE;7;68%;32%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny;62;36;NNE;5;39%;0%;4
Avalon;Mostly sunny;68;55;WNW;9;23%;1%;5
Bakersfield;Sunny and beautiful;69;40;SE;5;37%;1%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;66;38;NE;5;36%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Sunny, but chilly;45;24;NNW;8;33%;2%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny;61;33;NNW;6;18%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;51;36;ENE;5;26%;1%;4
Blythe;Winds subsiding;68;41;W;16;12%;0%;5
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;74;47;NNE;9;18%;0%;5
Camarillo;Windy in the morning;72;48;NE;13;18%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;70;46;NE;9;26%;0%;5
Campo;Windy in the morning;62;36;NE;15;20%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;39;N;8;33%;0%;5
Chico;Partly sunny;69;43;NNW;6;34%;3%;4
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;65;34;W;6;14%;0%;5
Chino;Breezy in the a.m.;71;46;NNE;11;15%;2%;5
Concord;Sun, some clouds;68;41;WSW;5;25%;0%;4
Corona;Windy in the morning;73;44;ESE;14;14%;0%;5
Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;50;39;N;11;76%;80%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and cooler;61;35;WSW;9;12%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunny and cooler;60;27;NW;9;13%;0%;5
El Centro;Not as warm;70;40;W;11;13%;0%;5
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;50;42;N;9;67%;32%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny;72;40;NW;6;33%;0%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny;66;40;NW;5;38%;0%;4
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;74;46;NE;9;17%;0%;5
Hanford;Mostly sunny, nice;68;33;NW;4;51%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;71;47;NNE;6;22%;0%;5
Hayward;Mostly sunny;68;41;WSW;7;35%;2%;4
Imperial;Not as warm;70;40;W;11;13%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;68;45;E;8;37%;1%;5
Lancaster;Sunny and cooler;61;29;W;10;24%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;68;36;NNW;7;29%;0%;4
Lincoln;Partly sunny;66;34;NNE;5;47%;2%;4
Livermore;Mostly sunny;67;37;WSW;7;38%;2%;4
Lompoc;Plenty of sun;65;41;NNE;8;45%;0%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;71;47;NNE;7;22%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;73;47;SE;10;27%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;5;30%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;5;30%;2%;5
Madera;Mostly sunny, nice;68;33;NW;4;66%;2%;4
Mammoth;Milder;49;25;NW;8;45%;21%;4
Marysville;Partly sunny;68;41;NNW;6;40%;2%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;65;39;ENE;5;34%;2%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny;65;34;WNW;6;36%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;65;34;WNW;6;36%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;74;43;E;7;29%;1%;5
Modesto;Mostly sunny;64;39;N;7;32%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;66;43;W;6;29%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny and cooler;57;34;NW;8;18%;1%;5
Montague;Periods of sun;53;28;WNW;6;45%;37%;4
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;42;ESE;6;44%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Breezy in the p.m.;51;30;NNW;10;37%;19%;4
Napa County;Partly sunny;67;37;NW;5;34%;0%;4
Needles;Windy;66;44;NW;22;10%;1%;5
North Island;Mostly sunny;69;47;N;7;42%;1%;5
Oakland;Partly sunny;67;44;NW;6;33%;2%;4
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;39;N;8;33%;0%;5
Ontario;Breezy in the a.m.;71;46;NNE;11;15%;2%;5
Oroville;Sun, some clouds;69;42;NNE;5;36%;2%;4
Oxnard;Windy in the morning;66;46;NNE;15;29%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Sunny, not as warm;75;50;SW;8;9%;0%;5
Palmdale;Cooler;60;32;WNW;13;15%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;68;32;N;6;36%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Very windy;67;48;NNE;18;29%;0%;5
Porterville;Sunny and nice;68;35;SE;5;52%;3%;4
Ramona;Windy in the morning;71;35;E;12;23%;2%;5
Redding;Partly sunny;69;40;NNW;5;29%;8%;4
Riverside;Windy in the morning;72;45;NE;15;12%;0%;5
Riverside March;Windy in the morning;69;39;E;12;17%;2%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;68;41;NNW;5;42%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;67;39;NW;7;32%;0%;4
Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;39;ESE;7;38%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Windy in the morning;70;48;NE;14;17%;0%;5
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;68;42;WNW;7;41%;2%;4
San Diego;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNW;7;45%;1%;5
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;71;43;ESE;6;27%;1%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;72;44;N;6;29%;1%;5
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;46;NW;7;41%;2%;4
San Jose;Mostly sunny;68;41;SW;9;26%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and delightful;69;45;NNE;9;34%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;50;NW;15;39%;1%;5
Sandberg;Very windy;54;42;NNW;21;18%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Breezy in the a.m.;75;48;E;10;23%;2%;5
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;NNE;6;53%;1%;5
Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;67;43;NNE;9;41%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;48;NNE;6;23%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;NNW;5;44%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny;72;35;NNE;6;53%;1%;5
Santee;Mostly sunny;76;41;ESE;6;20%;2%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;45;21;SW;6;49%;0%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny;68;40;NW;6;37%;0%;4
Thermal;Sunny, not as warm;75;44;N;10;9%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, milder;48;19;WNW;3;45%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Cooler;61;43;W;12;13%;1%;5
Ukiah;Periods of sun;68;34;WNW;5;41%;2%;4
Vacaville;Partly sunny;69;44;NW;8;21%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;73;49;N;5;18%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;62;46;NNE;9;52%;0%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;28;SW;8;26%;1%;5
Visalia;Mostly sunny;65;36;NNW;4;45%;0%;4
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;66;38;ENE;5;48%;0%;4
