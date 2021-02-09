CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Rather cloudy;50;31;SSW;6;69%;13%;1
Arcata;Sun and clouds;54;41;SE;4;85%;31%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny;60;41;ESE;5;76%;33%;3
Avalon;Some sun;61;53;SE;4;72%;8%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;67;43;SE;5;63%;14%;4
Beale AFB;Periods of sun;65;43;ESE;4;67%;32%;3
Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;50;21;SW;7;94%;10%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny;63;32;NW;7;39%;3%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;47;37;ENE;4;64%;33%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;76;50;SW;4;39%;0%;4
Burbank;Clouds and sun;66;46;E;5;76%;8%;4
Camarillo;Partly sunny;64;47;ENE;5;69%;8%;3
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;61;49;ENE;5;64%;8%;3
Campo;Partly sunny, cool;58;38;NNE;7;64%;4%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;61;44;ENE;4;77%;8%;3
Chico;Partly sunny;66;45;E;4;68%;31%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;71;38;WSW;6;49%;0%;4
Chino;Partly sunny;64;44;NNW;6;82%;26%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny;65;45;SSW;6;60%;27%;3
Corona;Sun and some clouds;67;45;SSW;5;74%;6%;4
Crescent City;Periods of sun;53;44;SE;2;77%;36%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;69;44;WSW;11;37%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;67;35;SW;7;50%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunshine and nice;77;48;WNW;4;35%;0%;4
Eureka;Clouds and sun;52;42;SE;4;87%;31%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;67;43;WSW;6;68%;28%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;66;43;NNW;5;58%;19%;4
Fullerton;Partly sunny;64;48;ENE;4;71%;8%;3
Hanford;Mostly sunny;67;39;WSW;5;70%;15%;4
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;61;49;N;5;76%;7%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;62;44;SW;7;67%;27%;3
Imperial;Sunshine and nice;77;48;WNW;4;35%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;61;49;ENE;6;70%;8%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;68;35;WSW;10;56%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;67;39;NW;6;55%;14%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;64;42;SE;4;75%;31%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;65;40;SW;6;66%;27%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;63;42;NNW;9;76%;3%;4
Long Beach;Partly sunny;61;49;E;4;78%;9%;3
Los Alamitos;Some sun;64;48;SSE;5;76%;9%;3
Los Angeles;Some sun;65;49;S;5;78%;8%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun;65;49;S;5;78%;8%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;68;41;NW;5;67%;22%;4
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;48;32;S;5;67%;21%;2
Marysville;Mostly sunny;66;42;SE;4;74%;31%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;64;43;SSE;4;69%;30%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny;65;40;NW;6;61%;27%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;65;40;NW;6;61%;27%;4
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;62;46;E;5;71%;7%;3
Modesto;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNW;5;63%;30%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;62;44;S;4;64%;27%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny;64;36;NW;11;57%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly cloudy;55;34;E;4;67%;39%;1
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;57;44;WNW;5;74%;27%;4
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;51;34;SSE;2;64%;38%;2
Napa County;Mostly sunny;64;41;WSW;5;69%;27%;3
Needles;Mostly sunny;76;52;W;6;24%;1%;4
North Island;Partly sunny;62;51;ENE;5;68%;8%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;62;46;SW;8;65%;27%;3
Oceanside;Partly sunny;61;44;ENE;4;77%;8%;3
Ontario;Partly sunny;64;44;NNW;6;82%;26%;4
Oroville;Periods of sun;66;48;E;5;69%;31%;3
Oxnard;Partly sunny;59;46;ENE;5;78%;5%;4
Palm Springs;Sunshine, pleasant;78;55;W;5;36%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;65;37;WSW;9;48%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;67;38;NW;4;63%;7%;4
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;60;46;ENE;6;74%;6%;3
Porterville;Mostly sunny;66;40;SSE;4;70%;15%;4
Ramona;Cool with some sun;62;36;SW;5;76%;6%;4
Redding;Periods of sun;66;45;NE;3;55%;32%;3
Riverside;Partly sunny;66;45;W;6;77%;6%;4
Riverside March;Sun and some clouds;64;41;NW;6;76%;6%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;66;43;S;5;73%;30%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;65;43;SSE;3;68%;30%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;61;43;SE;7;71%;27%;4
San Bernardino;Sun and some clouds;65;43;NNW;5;77%;6%;4
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;62;44;SW;7;66%;27%;3
San Diego;Partly sunny, cool;63;49;NNW;5;67%;8%;3
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;60;45;E;5;68%;6%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;62;47;E;4;65%;8%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;47;WSW;9;73%;28%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;64;43;SE;6;58%;27%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;44;N;9;61%;5%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;59;50;NW;13;79%;7%;3
Sandberg;Winds subsiding;55;43;NNW;17;54%;9%;4
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;65;47;SSE;5;74%;9%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;64;41;NNE;6;74%;5%;4
Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;64;43;NW;10;71%;4%;4
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;60;46;NE;4;78%;7%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;64;38;SW;5;75%;27%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;70;37;N;7;79%;4%;4
Santee;Partly sunny;66;43;WNW;5;59%;5%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;46;25;WSW;6;68%;15%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;68;43;WNW;6;65%;29%;3
Thermal;Mostly sunny;79;49;NW;4;32%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sun and clouds;46;24;S;2;76%;15%;2
Twentynine Palms;Warm with sunshine;71;46;W;8;35%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;65;41;E;2;63%;28%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;66;42;WSW;4;61%;29%;3
Van Nuys;Clouds and sunshine;66;46;SSE;5;75%;8%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;59;46;NNW;12;78%;3%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;61;31;WSW;7;76%;4%;4
Visalia;Mostly sunny;66;41;NE;4;67%;14%;4
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;61;40;E;5;77%;27%;4
