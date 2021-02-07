CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Turning cloudy;48;28;S;4;58%;27%;2
Arcata;Cloudy and cool;50;38;S;4;77%;2%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;60;47;SE;5;71%;19%;1
Avalon;High clouds and cool;61;49;ESE;4;75%;3%;2
Bakersfield;Clouds and sun;72;47;ENE;4;57%;4%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;46;ESE;3;68%;15%;1
Big Bear City;High clouds;56;30;SW;6;63%;4%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny;63;34;WNW;6;21%;16%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;49;38;E;5;32%;18%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;SSE;7;26%;0%;4
Burbank;High clouds;72;50;SE;5;52%;4%;4
Camarillo;High clouds;67;49;ENE;5;62%;3%;4
Camp Pendleton;High clouds;64;52;E;5;58%;25%;4
Campo;High clouds;66;42;NE;8;38%;2%;4
Carlsbad;High clouds;64;47;E;4;72%;3%;4
Chico;Mostly cloudy;62;48;E;4;73%;15%;1
China Lake;Periods of sun, warm;73;41;SSW;5;31%;0%;3
Chino;High clouds;71;47;WSW;5;48%;25%;4
Concord;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SSW;3;68%;1%;2
Corona;High clouds;75;47;W;5;46%;2%;4
Crescent City;Cloudy;50;40;SSE;4;71%;7%;1
Daggett-Barstow;High clouds and warm;73;47;SW;7;26%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;High clouds;70;43;WSW;8;36%;0%;4
El Centro;Partly sunny, nice;78;48;SE;4;33%;0%;4
Eureka;Cloudy;49;39;S;4;77%;2%;1
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;65;48;WSW;5;78%;2%;1
Fresno;Fog in the morning;66;48;NE;3;58%;17%;4
Fullerton;High clouds;68;53;SE;4;60%;3%;4
Hanford;Areas of morning fog;69;44;NNW;3;74%;9%;4
Hawthorne;High clouds and cool;65;53;E;4;68%;3%;4
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;62;48;WSW;5;75%;2%;2
Imperial;Partly sunny, nice;78;48;SE;4;33%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;High clouds;63;52;SSE;6;73%;2%;4
Lancaster;High clouds and warm;71;42;SW;11;39%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Fog in the morning;67;44;NNW;4;58%;6%;4
Lincoln;Rather cloudy;62;47;SE;4;83%;14%;1
Livermore;Rather cloudy;65;46;WSW;5;80%;2%;2
Lompoc;High clouds;61;45;NE;4;81%;1%;2
Long Beach;High clouds and cool;63;53;SE;4;73%;4%;4
Los Alamitos;High clouds;67;53;SSE;6;71%;4%;4
Los Angeles;High clouds;71;53;SE;5;62%;3%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;High clouds;71;53;SE;5;62%;3%;4
Madera;Areas of morning fog;71;46;NW;4;74%;17%;3
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;45;29;S;4;60%;27%;1
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;62;46;ESE;3;82%;15%;1
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;62;46;S;3;69%;10%;1
Merced;Fog in the morning;65;46;WNW;2;66%;18%;3
Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;65;46;WNW;2;66%;18%;3
Miramar Mcas;High clouds;67;49;ESE;5;67%;2%;4
Modesto;Fog in the morning;63;46;NNW;2;68%;16%;2
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;47;ENE;3;70%;2%;2
Mojave;High clouds;70;44;WSW;8;33%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly cloudy;47;32;NNE;3;62%;14%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;47;SW;3;77%;3%;3
Mount Shasta;Rather cloudy;48;32;ESE;1;49%;27%;1
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;60;44;WSW;3;77%;2%;1
Needles;High clouds and nice;77;53;SSE;8;20%;1%;4
North Island;High clouds and cool;63;54;SE;5;69%;2%;4
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;60;48;WSW;6;68%;2%;2
Oceanside;High clouds;64;47;E;4;72%;3%;4
Ontario;High clouds;71;47;WSW;5;48%;25%;4
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;63;51;E;4;71%;27%;1
Oxnard;High clouds;60;47;NE;5;74%;3%;4
Palm Springs;Some sun;79;55;W;4;25%;0%;4
Palmdale;High clouds;70;42;SW;9;32%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;67;42;SSE;3;64%;3%;3
Point Mugu;Some sun;62;47;ENE;5;74%;3%;4
Porterville;Fog in the morning;71;42;SE;4;68%;8%;4
Ramona;High clouds;70;40;SSE;6;52%;2%;4
Redding;Mostly cloudy;62;44;NNE;2;50%;27%;1
Riverside;Some sun;74;48;SW;5;48%;3%;4
Riverside March;High clouds and warm;72;44;SE;4;50%;2%;4
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;62;47;S;4;88%;10%;1
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;62;46;S;3;72%;32%;1
Salinas;Partly sunny;62;46;E;7;70%;2%;3
San Bernardino;High clouds;72;48;SSE;5;46%;2%;4
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;61;47;W;6;78%;2%;2
San Diego;High clouds and cool;64;53;S;6;72%;2%;4
San Diego Brown;High clouds;65;49;ESE;5;61%;2%;4
San Diego Montgomery;High clouds;65;51;ESE;4;63%;2%;4
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;59;48;W;7;76%;2%;2
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;63;47;NNE;4;61%;2%;2
San Luis Obispo;Periods of sun;63;47;ENE;4;69%;3%;2
San Nicolas Island;Cool with low clouds;58;49;WNW;4;79%;3%;1
Sandberg;High clouds;63;45;WSW;11;28%;4%;4
Santa Ana;High clouds;70;50;S;6;66%;4%;4
Santa Barbara;High clouds;64;45;SSE;5;81%;2%;4
Santa Maria;High clouds;62;46;N;5;77%;2%;2
Santa Monica;High clouds;64;51;ENE;3;67%;3%;4
Santa Rosa;Rather cloudy;61;43;SSW;5;82%;27%;1
Santa Ynez;Nice with some sun;69;42;W;5;79%;2%;2
Santee;High clouds and nice;72;46;SSW;5;49%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Clearing;47;28;SW;7;48%;27%;3
Stockton;Fog in the morning;65;49;NW;3;80%;7%;3
Thermal;Partly sunny;78;49;W;4;30%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Clearing;49;28;SSW;4;47%;26%;3
Twentynine Palms;High clouds and warm;75;50;SSW;5;21%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;61;41;ENE;2;63%;3%;1
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SW;4;66%;3%;1
Van Nuys;High clouds;70;51;SE;5;59%;4%;4
Vandenberg AFB;High clouds;58;46;N;4;83%;1%;2
Victorville;High clouds;67;37;S;12;49%;2%;4
Visalia;Areas of morning fog;67;44;E;3;67%;10%;4
Watsonville;Periods of sun;62;46;E;5;87%;2%;2
