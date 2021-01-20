CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Rather cloudy;50;24;SSW;5;46%;62%;2
Arcata;A shower in the p.m.;54;40;SW;4;70%;90%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny;58;42;SSE;5;52%;51%;3
Avalon;Partly sunny;64;49;W;4;52%;3%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;69;43;ESE;4;41%;2%;3
Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;60;43;SSE;5;56%;54%;3
Big Bear City;Not as cool;57;29;SSW;5;74%;7%;4
Bishop;Mostly sunny;63;29;NW;5;30%;9%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;49;31;SE;6;30%;40%;3
Blythe;Clouds breaking;71;52;SSW;4;57%;26%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;SE;5;45%;3%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;E;7;40%;3%;3
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;68;51;E;5;56%;4%;3
Campo;Sun and some clouds;61;39;NW;7;63%;8%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;45;N;5;70%;4%;3
Chico;Partly sunny;60;41;SE;5;54%;66%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny;67;37;SSW;6;42%;1%;3
Chino;Partly sunny;71;47;WNW;6;51%;4%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;62;46;SW;5;50%;52%;3
Corona;Partly sunny;72;46;SE;5;49%;3%;3
Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;52;42;S;8;79%;91%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;67;41;SSW;6;44%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;66;41;WSW;6;44%;0%;3
El Centro;Pleasant and warmer;71;49;S;4;62%;10%;3
Eureka;A shower in the p.m.;54;40;W;4;70%;87%;2
Fairfield;Partial sunshine;60;39;WSW;6;57%;49%;3
Fresno;Periods of sun;66;42;E;4;42%;11%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;50;ESE;5;54%;4%;3
Hanford;Mostly sunny;66;38;ESE;4;50%;7%;3
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;E;4;54%;4%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;58;47;WSW;6;57%;64%;3
Imperial;Pleasant and warmer;71;49;S;4;62%;10%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;65;51;SE;6;77%;6%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;66;40;WSW;8;49%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;68;36;SSE;5;39%;7%;3
Lincoln;Periods of sun;60;39;SE;5;59%;65%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny;62;43;SW;5;52%;40%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;70;41;NNW;7;46%;6%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;52;SE;5;63%;4%;3
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;68;52;S;5;61%;4%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;70;51;ESE;5;52%;3%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;70;51;ESE;5;52%;3%;3
Madera;Clouds and sun, mild;69;42;ENE;5;46%;12%;3
Mammoth;Clouds and sunshine;48;27;SSW;7;52%;68%;3
Marysville;Partly sunny;60;40;SE;5;58%;65%;3
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;62;41;S;5;57%;57%;3
Merced;Partly sunny;65;39;WSW;3;49%;14%;3
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;65;39;WSW;3;49%;14%;3
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;68;48;ESE;6;66%;5%;3
Modesto;Partly sunny;64;38;N;3;52%;40%;3
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;60;44;S;3;48%;44%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny;64;39;W;8;44%;1%;3
Montague;A shower in the p.m.;48;31;SSE;4;59%;82%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;46;SW;4;53%;62%;3
Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun;49;30;SE;2;51%;55%;3
Napa County;Partly sunny;61;42;SW;5;60%;62%;3
Needles;Partly sunny;74;54;S;6;41%;2%;3
North Island;Partial sunshine;66;51;SE;5;73%;5%;3
Oakland;Partly sunny;59;47;SW;6;52%;65%;3
Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;45;N;5;70%;4%;3
Ontario;Partly sunny;71;47;WNW;6;51%;4%;3
Oroville;Periods of sun;60;43;SE;6;56%;51%;3
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;69;48;ENE;7;49%;3%;3
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warmer;75;51;W;4;41%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;67;39;SW;6;46%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;70;37;S;5;35%;25%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;69;47;SE;7;54%;3%;3
Porterville;Mostly sunny;66;37;ESE;5;50%;6%;3
Ramona;Partly sunny;66;38;SSE;7;65%;5%;3
Redding;Periods of sun;59;38;NNE;3;52%;62%;2
Riverside;Partly sunny;73;48;SSE;5;54%;3%;3
Riverside March;Partly sunny;70;41;SE;5;60%;4%;3
Sacramento;Periods of sun;61;41;S;5;58%;54%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;62;42;S;5;55%;65%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;65;44;W;9;42%;47%;3
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;71;45;SE;5;54%;3%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;57;45;SW;5;60%;48%;3
San Diego;Partial sunshine;67;51;S;6;69%;5%;3
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;67;48;ESE;5;64%;7%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;67;49;ESE;5;64%;5%;3
San Francisco;Partial sunshine;58;49;WSW;6;62%;65%;3
San Jose;Partly sunny;64;44;SSE;4;39%;49%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;71;43;NE;6;37%;25%;3
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;66;51;WNW;7;51%;3%;3
Sandberg;Near-record warmth;60;42;SW;10;32%;2%;3
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, nice;69;52;SSE;5;58%;4%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;42;NNE;6;56%;3%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;44;WNW;6;42%;5%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;68;52;E;5;54%;3%;3
Santa Rosa;Partial sunshine;58;38;SW;5;64%;46%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;71;40;N;6;56%;7%;3
Santee;Partly sunny;70;45;SSW;6;63%;3%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;49;25;SW;7;39%;21%;2
Stockton;Partly sunny;62;42;SW;4;54%;46%;3
Thermal;Partly sunny, warmer;74;48;W;5;51%;1%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;47;24;S;4;53%;21%;2
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;69;44;SSW;5;47%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;61;39;N;2;57%;60%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny;62;41;SW;5;50%;47%;3
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;5;45%;3%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNW;7;49%;25%;3
Victorville;Partly sunny;63;38;S;5;57%;2%;3
Visalia;Mostly sunny;66;38;ESE;3;52%;8%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;42;SSW;5;59%;56%;3
