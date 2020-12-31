CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;41;27;SSW;6;77%;49%;2
Arcata;Afternoon rain;56;46;SE;7;80%;87%;2
Auburn;Clouds and sun;52;44;SE;4;76%;64%;2
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;62;50;WNW;6;36%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;57;37;SE;4;63%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;54;42;SE;6;79%;68%;2
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;50;26;SW;6;41%;2%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny, cool;51;18;WNW;6;33%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun;49;36;SE;4;43%;55%;2
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;NNW;7;27%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny;67;42;NE;5;33%;0%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;42;ENE;10;32%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;67;47;ENE;5;39%;0%;3
Campo;Breezy in the a.m.;58;28;NE;12;40%;0%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;36;ENE;5;55%;0%;3
Chico;Mostly cloudy;54;43;ESE;6;79%;72%;2
China Lake;Mostly sunny;59;29;SSW;5;31%;0%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny;66;41;N;6;30%;2%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;59;45;SSW;3;61%;60%;2
Corona;Mostly sunny;67;40;E;8;29%;0%;3
Crescent City;P.M. rain, breezy;56;47;SSE;15;78%;95%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;58;33;WSW;6;32%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;54;26;S;4;41%;0%;3
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;W;7;31%;0%;3
Eureka;Afternoon rain;56;46;SE;7;80%;88%;2
Fairfield;Periods of sun;56;42;SW;4;74%;65%;2
Fresno;Partial sunshine;56;37;E;3;70%;0%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;70;43;ENE;4;36%;0%;3
Hanford;Partly sunny;55;33;ESE;3;78%;1%;3
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;67;45;NNE;3;40%;0%;3
Hayward;Periods of sun;57;48;SSE;4;70%;61%;2
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;W;7;31%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;65;46;E;6;46%;0%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cool;55;27;W;7;44%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;57;34;ESE;4;73%;0%;3
Lincoln;Episodes of sunshine;54;41;ESE;5;82%;64%;2
Livermore;Periods of sun;58;44;SSW;5;72%;58%;2
Lompoc;Partly sunny;61;39;N;5;66%;1%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;69;42;NNE;4;40%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;68;46;N;5;44%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNE;5;39%;1%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNE;5;39%;1%;3
Madera;Partly sunny;55;39;E;5;77%;2%;2
Mammoth;Rather cloudy;41;29;SSW;8;71%;63%;2
Marysville;Clouds and sun;53;43;SE;6;85%;69%;2
Mather AFB;Periods of sun;56;42;SE;6;80%;58%;2
Merced;Clouds and sun;54;36;ESE;4;77%;2%;2
Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;54;36;ESE;4;77%;2%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;68;42;ENE;5;44%;0%;3
Modesto;Periods of sun;54;39;SE;4;79%;13%;2
Moffett Nas;Periods of sun;58;43;S;2;64%;32%;2
Mojave;Mostly sunny, cool;54;26;W;6;38%;1%;3
Montague;A shower in the p.m.;45;35;SE;5;80%;81%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;44;SSW;3;65%;28%;2
Mount Shasta;A p.m. shower or two;45;32;ESE;2;67%;86%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;58;44;SW;5;67%;79%;2
Needles;Winds subsiding;64;41;NW;14;27%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny;65;45;E;4;51%;0%;3
Oakland;Periods of sun;57;46;SSE;5;64%;67%;2
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;36;ENE;5;55%;0%;3
Ontario;Mostly sunny;66;41;N;6;30%;2%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;54;45;ESE;6;82%;82%;2
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;65;44;NE;9;41%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;69;45;WNW;6;24%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cool;56;31;WSW;8;37%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;60;32;E;3;63%;2%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;66;41;NE;10;41%;0%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;56;35;ESE;4;78%;1%;3
Ramona;Mostly sunny;64;28;E;5;37%;2%;3
Redding;Mostly cloudy;55;42;NNE;4;59%;65%;2
Riverside;Mostly sunny;68;42;NE;8;29%;0%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;65;33;E;6;34%;2%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;56;42;SSE;5;73%;63%;2
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;55;43;SSE;6;77%;67%;2
Salinas;Periods of sun;63;41;SE;7;61%;13%;2
San Bernardino;Sunny;66;38;NNE;8;31%;0%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;57;47;SSW;5;70%;56%;2
San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;45;ENE;5;52%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;42;E;5;38%;0%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;67;43;ENE;4;44%;0%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;57;48;S;6;70%;64%;2
San Jose;Partly sunny;61;43;SE;3;56%;31%;2
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;39;NNE;5;54%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;62;49;NW;11;53%;1%;3
Sandberg;Windy in the morning;48;41;NW;14;37%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;69;46;ENE;7;39%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;64;39;NNE;6;56%;1%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;63;39;E;5;60%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;45;NNE;5;38%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;56;43;ESE;5;82%;70%;2
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;66;40;NNE;4;59%;1%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny;69;36;E;5;35%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun;43;28;SW;4;71%;52%;2
Stockton;Partly sunny;57;43;SE;6;70%;28%;2
Thermal;Mostly sunny;71;36;NW;10;26%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;39;25;SSE;1;80%;50%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;61;34;WSW;9;28%;1%;3
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;59;43;S;2;69%;72%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;57;42;SW;4;65%;65%;2
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;67;42;N;5;35%;1%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;59;42;N;6;66%;1%;3
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;56;29;SSW;5;42%;1%;3
Visalia;Partly sunny;56;33;SSE;3;79%;0%;3
Watsonville;Partly sunny;60;42;ENE;4;73%;29%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather