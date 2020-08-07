CA Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sun;91;48;NNW;6;26%;0%;9

Arcata;Mostly sunny;70;54;WSW;7;64%;0%;8

Auburn;Sunny and warm;94;67;SE;5;31%;0%;9

Avalon;Clouds breaking;70;57;W;7;68%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Sunny and seasonable;99;70;NNE;6;26%;0%;10

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;97;65;SE;5;39%;0%;9

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;78;44;SW;6;41%;1%;12

Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;55;NW;6;16%;0%;10

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;ENE;5;41%;0%;10

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;110;75;SSW;6;12%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;86;60;SSE;5;46%;0%;9

Camarillo;Clearing;73;57;NW;7;68%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;NW;7;68%;0%;9

Campo;Sunny;92;49;NNW;10;29%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;76;61;WNW;8;75%;0%;9

Chico;Sunny and hot;100;68;SE;4;31%;0%;9

China Lake;Sunny;103;67;SW;5;18%;0%;10

Chino;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;6;41%;0%;11

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SW;10;45%;0%;9

Corona;Mostly sunny;91;58;WSW;6;40%;0%;9

Crescent City;Sunshine and breezy;65;56;NNW;15;75%;3%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;103;71;WSW;7;17%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;97;62;WSW;8;22%;0%;11

El Centro;Sunny and very warm;109;72;W;5;18%;0%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;68;54;N;7;71%;0%;8

Fairfield;Sunshine;90;58;WSW;10;46%;0%;9

Fresno;Sunshine;98;70;NW;5;31%;0%;10

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;83;63;SW;5;55%;0%;9

Hanford;Sunny and warm;99;65;NW;4;33%;0%;10

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;SW;7;69%;0%;9

Hayward;Sunshine and nice;82;58;WSW;7;54%;0%;10

Imperial;Sunny and very warm;109;72;W;5;18%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;NW;10;71%;0%;10

Lancaster;Plenty of sun;96;64;SW;8;19%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;99;64;WNW;6;30%;0%;10

Lincoln;Sunny and warm;97;63;SSE;5;37%;0%;9

Livermore;Sunshine;94;60;WSW;8;39%;0%;10

Lompoc;Clouds and sun;70;54;N;7;76%;0%;10

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;79;61;WSW;7;63%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;61;SW;6;57%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSW;6;56%;0%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSW;6;56%;0%;9

Madera;Sunny and warm;99;65;NW;5;33%;0%;10

Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;90;54;NW;6;29%;0%;9

Marysville;Sunny and warm;98;62;SSE;5;36%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;96;62;S;6;39%;0%;9

Merced;Sunny and warm;98;67;NW;6;34%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;98;67;NW;6;34%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;80;61;NNW;7;66%;0%;10

Modesto;Warm with sunshine;96;66;NNW;7;38%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;N;4;58%;0%;10

Mojave;Sunny;96;63;WNW;8;17%;0%;11

Montague;Sunny and seasonable;93;56;N;5;30%;0%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;71;58;N;6;71%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;90;55;NNW;3;35%;0%;9

Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;56;SW;11;64%;0%;9

Needles;Sunny and hot;112;78;W;5;8%;0%;10

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;75;64;NW;10;68%;0%;10

Oakland;Lots of sun, nice;74;58;W;8;65%;0%;10

Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;76;61;WNW;8;75%;0%;9

Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;6;41%;0%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;SE;4;35%;0%;9

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;68;56;NW;9;79%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;108;76;WNW;5;19%;0%;11

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;SW;9;20%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Brilliant sunshine;89;54;S;8;48%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;69;57;NNW;8;74%;0%;9

Porterville;Mostly sunny;98;66;SSE;6;28%;0%;10

Ramona;Sunny;89;52;E;7;44%;0%;11

Redding;Sunny and hot;105;70;SE;5;25%;0%;9

Riverside;Mostly sunny;93;60;WSW;6;39%;0%;9

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;92;55;W;6;42%;0%;11

Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;61;S;5;42%;0%;9

Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;96;61;SSE;6;45%;0%;9

Salinas;Partly sunny;74;60;N;9;65%;0%;9

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;93;59;SW;6;39%;0%;11

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;81;56;WSW;7;56%;0%;10

San Diego;Clouds to sun;75;64;NW;8;60%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;NW;7;69%;0%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;NNW;8;66%;0%;10

San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;10;65%;0%;9

San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;62;NW;7;52%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cool;75;54;NNW;7;67%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;WNW;11;78%;0%;10

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;WSW;11;30%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;81;61;SW;6;54%;0%;9

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;71;55;SW;6;71%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;54;NW;6;70%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;SW;7;72%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;53;WSW;6;56%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;87;54;NE;6;70%;0%;9

Santee;Clouds break;87;60;W;7;38%;0%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;82;47;W;5;38%;0%;10

Stockton;Warm with sunshine;98;62;NW;6;39%;0%;9

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;76;NW;5;18%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;85;42;WNW;4;42%;25%;10

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;103;74;W;5;13%;0%;11

Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;100;60;WNW;5;37%;0%;9

Vacaville;Sunny and warm;99;62;SW;6;36%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;85;59;SSE;6;47%;0%;9

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;65;52;N;5;82%;0%;10

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;S;7;28%;0%;11

Visalia;Sunny and warm;95;64;W;5;46%;0%;10

Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;56;SSW;6;63%;0%;9

