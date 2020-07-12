CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;48;N;6;25%;0%;11

Arcata;Mostly sunny;69;52;SW;7;63%;2%;10

Auburn;Mostly sunny;94;62;SE;6;28%;0%;11

Avalon;Patchy fog, then sun;76;59;W;5;63%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and very hot;105;70;NNE;7;16%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;97;60;SSE;8;35%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;WSW;8;28%;0%;13

Bishop;Sunny and hot;104;63;NW;6;13%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;79;65;ENE;7;24%;0%;12

Blythe;Very hot;117;86;SSW;11;17%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;SSE;6;50%;0%;11

Camarillo;Patchy fog, then sun;78;59;SSE;7;64%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;80;62;SSE;7;67%;0%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;54;SW;12;21%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;80;64;SSE;7;73%;0%;11

Chico;Sunny and hot;100;64;ESE;5;29%;0%;11

China Lake;Sunny and hot;110;69;SW;13;12%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;94;61;WSW;7;38%;0%;12

Concord;Sunny and not as hot;84;58;SSW;13;50%;0%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;97;60;WSW;7;39%;0%;12

Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;51;NNW;16;75%;4%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, breezy, hot;110;75;WSW;20;13%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;102;67;SW;20;13%;0%;12

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;115;81;W;13;17%;0%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;66;52;NNW;8;68%;2%;10

Fairfield;Sunny and not as hot;85;55;WSW;12;50%;0%;11

Fresno;Sunny and hot;103;67;NW;6;24%;0%;11

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;85;67;SSE;6;56%;0%;11

Hanford;Sunny and very hot;104;60;N;5;25%;1%;11

Hawthorne;Patchy fog, then sun;78;65;SSW;8;67%;0%;11

Hayward;Nice with sunshine;72;55;WSW;10;66%;0%;11

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;115;81;W;13;17%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;76;65;WSW;9;72%;0%;11

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;99;68;SW;17;12%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;104;58;NNW;6;22%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;96;58;SSE;6;35%;0%;11

Livermore;Sunshine, not as hot;86;54;WSW;10;48%;0%;11

Lompoc;Patchy fog, then sun;67;51;NNW;11;77%;1%;7

Long Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;81;65;SSW;7;61%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Patchy fog, then sun;82;66;SSW;7;54%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;86;64;S;6;52%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;86;64;S;6;52%;0%;11

Madera;Sunny and hot;102;59;NW;6;29%;1%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;54;NW;7;27%;0%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;57;SSE;6;35%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;96;57;SSW;8;38%;0%;11

Merced;Sunny and hot;99;60;W;8;33%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;99;60;W;8;33%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Patchy fog, then sun;85;62;SSW;7;60%;0%;12

Modesto;Sunny and hot;98;61;NNW;7;34%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;75;55;WSW;5;62%;0%;11

Mojave;Sunny and hot;101;67;W;13;11%;0%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny;92;53;N;7;33%;0%;10

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;66;54;SW;9;76%;1%;11

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;89;54;NNW;3;36%;0%;11

Napa County;Sunny, not as warm;75;53;SSW;12;67%;0%;11

Needles;Very hot;120;88;SW;9;11%;2%;11

North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;78;67;WSW;8;67%;0%;11

Oakland;Mostly sunny;69;55;SW;10;73%;0%;11

Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;80;64;SSE;7;73%;0%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;94;61;WSW;7;38%;0%;12

Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;SE;5;33%;0%;11

Oxnard;Patchy fog, then sun;72;58;W;9;78%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;114;80;WNW;10;17%;0%;11

Palmdale;Sunny and hot;99;68;SW;18;12%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny and cooler;89;49;S;11;41%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Patchy fog, then sun;74;57;WSW;9;73%;0%;7

Porterville;Sunny and hot;104;63;S;6;23%;0%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny;94;55;SSW;7;40%;0%;12

Redding;Sunny and hot;104;69;S;7;24%;0%;10

Riverside;Sunny and hot;98;62;WSW;7;38%;0%;12

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;99;60;S;6;31%;0%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;92;56;S;7;42%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;93;58;SSE;8;47%;0%;11

Salinas;Mostly sunny;69;55;W;11;71%;1%;11

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;98;62;SSW;7;32%;0%;12

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;72;53;SW;10;60%;0%;11

San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;78;67;WSW;7;61%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;82;63;SW;6;64%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Patchy fog, then sun;82;66;SSW;7;62%;0%;12

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;66;55;SW;13;66%;1%;11

San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;ESE;8;52%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Patchy fog, then sun;75;51;W;8;65%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;70;53;WNW;16;72%;0%;7

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;SW;12;24%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSW;7;53%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;75;56;NNW;6;67%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Patchy fog, then sun;71;53;NW;9;69%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Patchy fog, then sun;76;63;SSW;7;72%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Sunny;82;51;S;7;56%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Sunshine and warm;92;50;NNW;7;59%;0%;11

Santee;Mostly sunny;91;63;SW;7;39%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;82;45;WSW;7;24%;0%;12

Stockton;Sunshine, seasonable;95;57;NW;7;39%;0%;11

Thermal;Very hot;116;79;NW;7;17%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;84;38;SSE;8;26%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;110;77;WSW;11;12%;0%;12

Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;97;59;WNW;5;38%;0%;11

Vacaville;Sunshine, seasonable;92;56;SW;8;41%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Patchy fog, then sun;88;62;SSE;7;46%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Patchy fog, then sun;63;50;NNW;9;87%;1%;7

Victorville;Mostly sunny;97;63;SSW;13;20%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunny and hot;102;60;NNW;5;33%;0%;11

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;67;54;SW;7;71%;0%;11

