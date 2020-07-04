CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;86;44;NW;6;26%;0%;11
Arcata;Clouds and sun;63;51;N;7;68%;3%;10
Auburn;Sunny and seasonable;93;60;SE;5;24%;1%;11
Avalon;Some sun;82;65;SW;6;41%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;67;N;7;18%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;97;60;SE;5;27%;1%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;80;44;WSW;7;26%;2%;13
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;101;60;NW;6;10%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;76;59;ENE;7;27%;3%;12
Blythe;Sunny and hot;114;80;S;8;13%;0%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;SE;6;34%;0%;12
Camarillo;Partly sunny;82;65;SSE;7;46%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;6;60%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;95;53;N;11;20%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;6;66%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and warm;99;65;N;5;23%;1%;11
China Lake;Sunny and hot;106;68;WSW;6;9%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;96;67;SW;7;28%;2%;12
Concord;Sunny and very warm;91;57;SW;10;33%;2%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;99;64;S;7;28%;2%;12
Crescent City;Clouds breaking;59;48;NNW;7;80%;5%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;107;73;WSW;14;10%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;102;65;SSW;10;11%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;112;77;W;6;12%;0%;12
Eureka;Clouds and sun;61;52;N;8;70%;3%;10
Fairfield;Sunny and warm;91;56;WSW;12;32%;2%;11
Fresno;Sunny and warm;101;67;NW;8;22%;2%;11
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;88;67;SE;5;47%;0%;12
Hanford;Sunny and hot;101;60;NNW;7;22%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;79;66;SE;7;58%;0%;11
Hayward;Sunny and nice;75;54;SW;9;53%;2%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;112;77;W;6;12%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;76;65;SSW;8;67%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;101;68;WSW;12;11%;2%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;101;60;NNW;10;19%;2%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;97;59;SSE;5;29%;2%;11
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;WSW;9;33%;2%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;75;53;NW;12;58%;1%;11
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;82;66;SSE;6;54%;0%;12
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;84;65;S;6;55%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;SSE;6;44%;1%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;SSE;6;44%;1%;12
Madera;Sunny and warm;100;58;NW;8;23%;3%;11
Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;83;47;NW;6;29%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunny and seasonable;98;60;SSE;4;28%;1%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;97;57;SSE;7;25%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and warm;99;59;WNW;10;24%;3%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;99;59;WNW;10;24%;3%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;85;63;SSW;6;50%;0%;11
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;97;60;N;11;24%;4%;11
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;76;53;W;7;50%;3%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;97;66;WNW;12;10%;0%;12
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;88;50;N;7;29%;3%;11
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;W;9;66%;4%;10
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;84;50;NNW;3;31%;3%;11
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;WSW;13;44%;2%;11
Needles;Sunny and hot;115;83;W;7;8%;0%;12
North Island;Partly sunny;77;66;SSW;7;65%;0%;11
Oakland;Clouds breaking;73;55;SW;10;52%;3%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;6;66%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;96;67;SW;7;28%;2%;12
Oroville;Sunny and warm;98;65;E;5;27%;2%;11
Oxnard;Partly sunny;74;62;SE;7;63%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;113;80;W;8;14%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;101;66;SW;12;10%;2%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;101;51;NW;8;22%;3%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;60;SE;7;64%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunny and hot;100;61;N;7;25%;2%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;95;57;ESE;7;31%;0%;12
Redding;Sunny and warm;99;65;WSW;6;21%;1%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;SW;7;28%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny and hot;98;61;NNE;7;25%;1%;12
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;56;S;6;31%;2%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;96;58;S;6;30%;1%;11
Salinas;Clouds breaking;74;53;SSW;12;55%;4%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;S;6;25%;2%;12
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;74;54;W;10;49%;3%;10
San Diego;Some sun;78;66;WSW;7;60%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;6;53%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;84;65;SSW;6;51%;0%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;W;13;53%;3%;10
San Jose;Sunshine;83;54;WNW;10;40%;3%;11
San Luis Obispo;Clearing;86;55;NNW;13;37%;3%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;60;WNW;8;64%;1%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;87;65;NW;17;17%;2%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSW;6;48%;1%;12
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;80;59;NNE;6;58%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;80;54;WSW;11;49%;3%;11
Santa Monica;Some sun;77;65;E;6;63%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;85;50;W;8;39%;2%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;99;52;N;7;52%;3%;12
Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;SW;6;30%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and nice;77;43;SW;8;24%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;58;W;10;27%;2%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;113;75;WNW;6;14%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;79;35;SSW;8;28%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;107;76;W;7;9%;0%;12
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;89;51;WNW;8;32%;2%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;97;59;SW;7;24%;2%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;SE;6;36%;1%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;70;53;NW;11;66%;1%;11
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;98;61;SSW;8;17%;1%;12
Visalia;Sunny and warm;100;61;NW;7;32%;2%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;75;50;SSE;6;53%;2%;10
