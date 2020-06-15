CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Some sun;60;32;NNW;10;56%;30%;9
Arcata;Partly sunny;64;46;N;8;75%;27%;7
Auburn;Sunny;76;54;NNE;6;51%;4%;11
Avalon;Turning sunny;69;57;SW;7;73%;2%;7
Bakersfield;Sunshine;87;59;N;7;32%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny;83;57;N;6;40%;5%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;71;39;WSW;9;47%;6%;13
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;93;51;NNW;8;15%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and cool;59;46;NE;8;51%;6%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;72;S;11;16%;0%;12
Burbank;Sunny;79;59;SSE;6;57%;3%;12
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;SE;8;62%;2%;8
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;74;62;SE;9;67%;26%;8
Campo;Sunshine;82;45;WSW;11;48%;1%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;SSE;8;75%;4%;7
Chico;Sunny;83;57;N;7;38%;3%;11
China Lake;Brilliant sunshine;96;61;WSW;13;18%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny;82;58;SW;8;54%;4%;12
Concord;Sunny;81;56;SW;11;40%;4%;11
Corona;Sunny;85;57;SW;7;54%;3%;12
Crescent City;Some sun;63;51;N;7;75%;30%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine;96;65;WSW;22;21%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;88;58;SW;21;24%;0%;12
El Centro;Abundant sunshine;103;72;W;9;25%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly sunny;63;48;N;9;75%;27%;7
Fairfield;Sunny;83;59;W;9;41%;4%;11
Fresno;Sunny;86;59;WNW;11;38%;4%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;SSE;6;62%;4%;11
Hanford;Sunshine;87;56;NW;9;34%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;SSE;8;65%;4%;11
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;72;52;SW;11;56%;5%;11
Imperial;Abundant sunshine;103;72;W;9;25%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;72;63;S;12;72%;1%;7
Lancaster;Brilliant sunshine;86;58;WSW;18;27%;2%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;86;54;NNW;12;35%;4%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;82;55;NNE;6;44%;5%;11
Livermore;Sunny;76;51;WSW;11;48%;5%;11
Lompoc;Abundant sunshine;67;49;NW;15;67%;2%;11
Long Beach;Clouds breaking;75;63;SSE;8;63%;4%;8
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;75;63;S;7;59%;3%;8
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;SSE;7;56%;4%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;SSE;7;56%;4%;11
Madera;Sunshine;86;52;NW;10;38%;4%;11
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;59;34;NNW;11;56%;28%;9
Marysville;Sunny;83;56;NNW;5;43%;5%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny;84;58;SSE;6;38%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny;84;56;WNW;11;42%;4%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny;84;56;WNW;11;42%;4%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;S;8;68%;1%;8
Modesto;Sunny;82;58;NNW;12;39%;4%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunshine;73;55;SW;10;51%;5%;11
Mojave;Increasingly windy;84;56;WNW;18;25%;2%;12
Montague;Some sunshine;67;40;N;7;47%;35%;8
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;51;WNW;13;66%;4%;11
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;64;40;NNW;6;52%;19%;11
Napa County;Sunny;80;53;W;13;44%;4%;11
Needles;Sunshine and warm;107;76;SW;11;11%;2%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;73;64;S;11;66%;1%;7
Oakland;Abundant sunshine;72;53;WSW;12;53%;5%;11
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;SSE;8;75%;4%;7
Ontario;Sunny;82;58;SW;8;54%;4%;12
Oroville;Sunshine;83;58;NE;6;45%;3%;11
Oxnard;Turning sunny;70;58;SE;8;73%;2%;8
Palm Springs;Sunny;102;70;WNW;10;25%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunshine;86;58;SW;18;31%;4%;12
Paso Robles;Sunshine;86;47;NW;11;41%;3%;12
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;SE;9;72%;1%;8
Porterville;Abundant sunshine;87;54;NNW;7;37%;4%;11
Ramona;Abundant sunshine;82;56;SSW;7;60%;2%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny;81;59;N;8;32%;6%;11
Riverside;Sunny;85;58;S;7;54%;3%;12
Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;84;55;SSE;7;54%;3%;12
Sacramento;Sunshine;82;59;NW;6;41%;4%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny;83;59;S;6;41%;4%;11
Salinas;Breezy with sunshine;69;51;SSW;15;59%;5%;11
San Bernardino;Sunshine;85;56;SSE;8;52%;3%;12
San Carlos;Cool with sunshine;71;52;W;13;52%;4%;11
San Diego;Clearing;72;64;SSW;9;64%;26%;7
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;S;8;68%;1%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;73;62;S;9;68%;1%;8
San Francisco;Sunny;69;53;WNW;18;57%;4%;11
San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;SW;14;48%;5%;11
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;76;51;W;16;49%;2%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;NW;19;68%;1%;8
Sandberg;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;W;14;41%;2%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds break;77;62;S;7;57%;5%;7
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;74;55;N;7;60%;3%;11
Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;71;49;WSW;15;60%;2%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;SE;7;70%;3%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunshine;78;49;NW;10;46%;5%;11
Santa Ynez;Abundant sunshine;84;49;N;8;67%;3%;12
Santee;Sunshine;81;60;SSW;7;43%;2%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, but cool;63;33;N;10;35%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunshine;83;60;W;10;40%;4%;11
Thermal;Abundant sunshine;103;72;NW;8;25%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, breezy, nice;64;27;N;12;41%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;98;67;WSW;10;18%;0%;12
Ukiah;Abundant sunshine;76;48;WNW;11;42%;6%;11
Vacaville;Sunny;84;62;W;6;33%;5%;11
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;SSE;7;55%;4%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Brilliant sunshine;65;48;NW;16;69%;2%;12
Victorville;Nice with sunshine;84;53;SW;11;36%;3%;12
Visalia;Brilliant sunshine;85;55;NW;10;45%;4%;11
Watsonville;Sunshine;73;48;N;7;55%;5%;11
