CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;88;46;WNW;8;32%;2%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;50;NNW;7;76%;2%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;96;67;SE;5;30%;0%;11
Avalon;Decreasing clouds;79;61;WSW;8;44%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;103;71;SE;6;25%;9%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SE;4;30%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;75;46;W;7;32%;25%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;94;56;NW;8;18%;33%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;E;6;25%;1%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;113;78;SSW;7;15%;4%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny;92;64;SE;6;36%;0%;12
Camarillo;Some sun;80;62;SE;8;56%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Some sun;77;61;SE;7;67%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;91;54;W;9;32%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;61;SSE;7;74%;0%;11
Chico;Very hot;103;68;E;5;30%;0%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny;103;70;W;7;16%;7%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;WSW;8;34%;0%;12
Concord;Very hot;100;61;SW;7;32%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SSW;8;33%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;52;N;9;80%;4%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;104;72;SW;9;15%;1%;12
Edwards AFB;Very hot;100;64;SW;6;19%;3%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;111;77;WSW;5;17%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;49;N;8;76%;2%;10
Fairfield;Very hot;100;58;WSW;9;37%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;NW;6;27%;13%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;64;SSE;5;52%;0%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;103;65;NNW;5;31%;9%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;63;SE;8;61%;0%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny, warm;88;57;WSW;7;45%;0%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;111;77;WSW;5;17%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;74;63;S;10;71%;0%;11
Lancaster;Very hot;101;68;SW;10;16%;3%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;NNW;10;24%;3%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;101;63;SE;5;34%;0%;11
Livermore;Very hot;100;62;SW;7;30%;0%;11
Lompoc;Decreasing clouds;79;57;NNW;8;61%;0%;11
Long Beach;Partly sunny;81;63;SSE;7;56%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;6;55%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;87;63;S;6;50%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;87;63;S;6;50%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;104;65;NNW;5;31%;9%;11
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;87;50;NW;6;33%;2%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;64;SSE;4;33%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Very hot;104;64;S;6;27%;0%;11
Merced;Very hot;103;67;NNW;7;28%;3%;11
Merced (airport);Very hot;103;67;NNW;7;28%;3%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;62;S;7;60%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;NNW;9;26%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;88;59;NNW;6;43%;0%;11
Mojave;Partly sunny;97;66;NW;9;15%;3%;12
Montague;Partly sunny, warm;90;51;N;5;34%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;74;57;SW;5;63%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;86;52;NNW;1;38%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny, warm;91;55;WSW;8;48%;0%;11
Needles;Very hot;114;83;SW;7;12%;7%;12
North Island;Partly sunny;76;65;S;9;69%;0%;11
Oakland;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;SSW;7;53%;0%;11
Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;61;SSE;7;74%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;WSW;8;34%;0%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;E;5;31%;0%;11
Oxnard;Partly sunny;72;59;SE;9;73%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;110;81;WNW;7;18%;0%;12
Palmdale;Very hot;99;68;SW;8;17%;3%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;100;58;NW;5;30%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Some sun;73;59;SE;9;73%;0%;11
Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;102;67;ESE;6;31%;12%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;92;57;ESE;7;35%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;N;5;34%;0%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;WSW;8;32%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;97;60;S;8;30%;0%;12
Sacramento;Very hot;102;62;SSW;5;34%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Very hot;104;63;SSW;6;31%;0%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny;85;59;SE;9;50%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;98;65;SW;7;30%;0%;12
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;87;56;WSW;7;48%;0%;11
San Diego;Partly sunny;76;63;W;7;61%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;61;WSW;7;62%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;81;63;S;7;61%;0%;11
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;75;56;SW;9;59%;0%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny and hot;95;62;NW;8;33%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Decreasing clouds;87;57;ESE;7;48%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Decreasing clouds;73;58;SSW;13;66%;0%;10
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;W;12;26%;4%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;86;63;SSW;6;44%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Decreasing clouds;77;59;ENE;6;63%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Decreasing clouds;80;56;W;8;57%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;75;61;E;6;70%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;92;52;SSW;6;46%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;99;56;N;6;62%;0%;11
Santee;Some sun;89;62;SW;6;33%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;78;48;SW;8;34%;13%;12
Stockton;Very hot;105;65;W;7;28%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;110;78;NW;7;19%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;81;40;SW;7;31%;4%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;103;77;W;6;13%;2%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;96;54;WNW;5;37%;0%;11
Vacaville;Very hot;105;64;WSW;6;28%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;91;62;SE;6;39%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Decreasing clouds;75;55;W;7;65%;0%;11
Victorville;Mostly sunny;95;62;SSW;6;24%;2%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;101;66;NNW;6;35%;11%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;SSW;6;56%;0%;11
