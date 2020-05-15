CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy;70;45;SSW;9;43%;37%;4
Arcata;Showers around;65;54;S;8;75%;92%;2
Auburn;Rather cloudy;75;55;SSE;6;48%;34%;5
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;72;58;W;6;53%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Clouds and sun, warm;86;58;E;5;36%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;81;57;SSE;10;45%;44%;5
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;70;41;S;7;50%;1%;12
Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;90;53;W;8;19%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;62;44;SE;8;51%;32%;5
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;100;70;S;8;23%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;82;59;SE;6;47%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;75;57;S;7;56%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;74;59;SE;7;72%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny;83;48;NE;8;48%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;74;59;SSE;7;78%;0%;10
Chico;Mostly cloudy;81;57;SE;8;47%;44%;5
China Lake;Partly sunny;93;62;SW;7;26%;0%;11
Chino;Mostly sunny;85;58;WSW;7;47%;0%;11
Concord;Rather cloudy;76;58;SW;12;54%;35%;6
Corona;Mostly sunny;87;57;W;7;46%;0%;11
Crescent City;Showers around;60;52;S;16;81%;94%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;95;64;WSW;9;25%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;89;56;SW;8;33%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;SE;7;34%;0%;11
Eureka;Showers around;65;54;S;9;76%;92%;3
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;76;58;WSW;13;58%;38%;5
Fresno;Partly sunny;86;59;NW;6;36%;4%;10
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSE;5;55%;0%;11
Hanford;Clouds and sun;88;54;NNW;6;39%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;75;61;SSE;7;63%;0%;11
Hayward;Rather cloudy;71;59;SW;9;61%;36%;7
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;SE;7;34%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;72;62;WSW;9;77%;0%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;WSW;9;28%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;88;53;NNW;8;31%;4%;10
Lincoln;Mainly cloudy;81;58;SE;8;49%;36%;5
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;75;56;WSW;11;53%;31%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny;68;53;NNW;14;66%;4%;11
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;77;61;S;7;61%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;78;60;SSW;6;56%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Madera;Sun and clouds, warm;88;53;NW;7;39%;9%;11
Mammoth;Cloudy;66;45;SSW;12;46%;44%;4
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;82;58;SSE;9;47%;39%;5
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;80;56;S;10;42%;27%;5
Merced;Mostly cloudy;87;55;WNW;7;37%;13%;8
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;87;55;WNW;7;37%;13%;8
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;77;61;SSW;6;67%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;84;57;N;8;35%;23%;8
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;57;SSW;8;59%;31%;7
Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;WNW;9;29%;0%;11
Montague;A shower in the p.m.;72;48;SSE;13;42%;84%;3
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SSW;7;66%;28%;9
Mount Shasta;A shower in the p.m.;66;47;SSE;3;50%;91%;4
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSW;12;66%;41%;8
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;9;15%;0%;11
North Island;Mostly sunny;73;63;W;7;71%;0%;11
Oakland;Rather cloudy;68;59;SSW;10;67%;36%;8
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;74;59;SSE;7;78%;0%;10
Ontario;Mostly sunny;85;58;WSW;7;47%;0%;11
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;82;58;SE;8;47%;44%;5
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;69;55;WNW;8;70%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;WNW;7;29%;0%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;89;56;WSW;9;29%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;84;48;W;7;42%;6%;11
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;69;53;NNW;8;71%;0%;11
Porterville;Sun and clouds;85;54;NNE;5;41%;0%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;82;53;S;6;55%;0%;11
Redding;A shower in the p.m.;74;56;NW;6;55%;91%;4
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;W;7;43%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;87;55;SW;6;47%;0%;11
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;80;58;SSW;8;51%;34%;5
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;81;57;S;11;46%;35%;5
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;71;55;NNW;10;63%;27%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;88;57;SW;6;45%;0%;11
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;71;59;SW;8;62%;36%;6
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;73;62;WSW;7;68%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;75;60;W;6;68%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;WSW;6;64%;0%;11
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;66;59;SSW;11;72%;37%;9
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;76;58;S;9;54%;30%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, breezy;76;53;NW;14;53%;6%;11
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;70;56;WNW;22;63%;0%;11
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warmer;73;52;NW;14;44%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSW;6;52%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;NNE;7;58%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Clouds and sunshine;73;52;NW;14;60%;3%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;72;58;N;6;71%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;70;56;SSE;7;67%;44%;7
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;86;49;NNW;9;64%;4%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;82;58;WSW;6;46%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;65;44;SW;9;39%;21%;6
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;83;57;NNW;9;43%;29%;7
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;NW;9;32%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Rather cloudy;66;41;S;10;46%;28%;5
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;94;67;SW;7;23%;0%;11
Ukiah;A shower in the p.m.;73;56;SSE;6;56%;86%;5
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;78;59;SW;11;49%;38%;5
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;59;SE;6;47%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;51;NNW;16;70%;4%;11
Victorville;Mostly sunny;86;54;SSW;8;38%;0%;12
Visalia;Clouds and sun, warm;86;55;NW;5;44%;1%;10
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;69;55;SW;7;65%;28%;9
