CA Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, warmer;75;33;E;6;27%;0%;10
Arcata;Partly sunny;65;48;SE;6;62%;0%;9
Auburn;Partly sunny, warm;87;59;NE;5;32%;0%;10
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;75;62;SSE;5;40%;2%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;92;63;ESE;5;34%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;93;55;ESE;7;22%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;75;43;WNW;6;29%;3%;12
Bishop;Sunlit and very warm;88;52;NW;6;14%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;74;58;ENE;7;19%;0%;10
Blythe;Sunshine, summerlike;107;71;S;6;10%;0%;11
Burbank;Hot with sunshine;99;61;SE;6;30%;2%;11
Camarillo;Lots of sun, warm;84;60;SSE;7;35%;2%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;78;62;SE;6;61%;2%;10
Campo;Sunny and hot;93;49;N;9;18%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;80;60;N;6;63%;0%;10
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;ENE;6;26%;0%;9
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;95;61;WSW;6;13%;0%;11
Chino;Sunny and summerlike;101;62;W;7;27%;2%;11
Concord;Partly sunny, warm;92;55;SW;6;25%;0%;10
Corona;Sunshine and hot;92;57;WSW;7;32%;2%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;47;SSE;9;73%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;97;64;WSW;9;13%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;94;56;SW;6;20%;0%;11
El Centro;Sunny and hot;107;70;W;4;12%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;63;48;E;6;64%;0%;9
Fairfield;Partly sunny, warm;93;53;W;8;31%;0%;10
Fresno;Sunshine and hot;91;61;NW;5;28%;0%;10
Fullerton;Sunny;97;63;E;5;31%;2%;11
Hanford;Sunny and hot;93;54;NW;5;38%;1%;10
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;82;63;ESE;6;44%;2%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny, warm;83;51;WSW;7;43%;1%;10
Imperial;Sunny and hot;107;70;W;4;12%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;76;63;S;9;61%;0%;10
Lancaster;Sunny;94;58;WSW;6;17%;2%;11
Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;92;52;NW;9;23%;0%;10
Lincoln;Partly sunny, warm;92;54;ENE;5;33%;2%;10
Livermore;Partly sunny, warm;89;53;WSW;7;31%;1%;10
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;78;49;N;9;44%;0%;9
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;83;62;SE;6;45%;2%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;90;59;S;6;43%;2%;10
Los Angeles;Brilliant sunshine;96;61;S;6;33%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Brilliant sunshine;96;61;S;6;33%;2%;11
Madera;Sunny and hot;94;54;NW;5;38%;1%;10
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warmer;76;37;ESE;7;29%;0%;9
Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;94;55;E;7;30%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;92;55;SE;5;22%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny;92;55;NW;7;25%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny;92;55;NW;7;25%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;85;60;SW;6;46%;0%;10
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;93;59;NNW;9;19%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;83;54;WNW;7;37%;0%;10
Mojave;Sunshine, very warm;90;58;NW;7;18%;0%;11
Montague;Partly sunny, warmer;83;42;NNE;5;25%;2%;9
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;70;53;WSW;6;55%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;79;44;N;3;23%;2%;9
Napa County;Partly sunny, warm;87;46;WSW;7;36%;0%;10
Needles;Sunny;105;75;NNW;12;8%;0%;11
North Island;Low clouds breaking;77;63;SSE;7;61%;0%;10
Oakland;Partly sunny;77;52;SSW;7;48%;1%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;80;60;N;6;63%;0%;10
Ontario;Sunny and summerlike;101;62;W;7;27%;2%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;95;62;ENE;6;29%;2%;9
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;SE;7;49%;2%;10
Palm Springs;Very hot;108;76;W;6;14%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunshine;94;58;SW;7;18%;2%;11
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;94;49;NW;5;30%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Turning sunny;76;57;SE;7;53%;2%;10
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;92;59;SE;5;40%;1%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;92;55;E;6;27%;1%;11
Redding;Partly sunny and hot;93;57;NNE;10;17%;0%;9
Riverside;Sunshine, summerlike;98;62;WSW;7;26%;2%;11
Riverside March;Very hot;97;56;SSW;6;24%;2%;11
Sacramento;Partly sunny, warm;91;54;NW;7;32%;2%;10
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;93;54;S;9;19%;0%;10
Salinas;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;ESE;8;44%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny and summerlike;97;61;SSW;6;25%;2%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny, nice;81;50;WSW;7;43%;1%;10
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;78;62;SSW;6;54%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;84;61;WSW;6;42%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;84;62;S;6;47%;0%;10
San Francisco;Partly sunny;72;51;WSW;9;54%;1%;10
San Jose;Warm with sunshine;88;55;WNW;8;30%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;85;53;NE;11;34%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;72;56;WNW;7;50%;2%;10
Sandberg;Sunny;82;58;NW;13;20%;2%;11
Santa Ana;Sunshine;95;59;SSW;6;34%;2%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;79;58;E;5;48%;1%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, warm;82;51;E;10;38%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;N;5;44%;2%;11
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;85;47;WSW;6;41%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Clouds, then sun;95;51;ENE;6;49%;1%;10
Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;92;59;NW;5;27%;1%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;68;38;ESE;6;35%;0%;11
Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;95;56;WNW;6;29%;0%;10
Thermal;Very hot;108;74;WNW;6;12%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, nice;71;30;ESE;5;28%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, summerlike;99;70;WNW;7;11%;2%;11
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warmer;91;50;NW;4;29%;0%;10
Vacaville;Partly sunny and hot;93;53;WSW;8;17%;2%;10
Van Nuys;Sunny and hot;98;59;SE;6;28%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;49;NW;11;49%;0%;11
Victorville;Sunny and very warm;91;56;S;6;26%;2%;11
Visalia;Hot with sunshine;91;56;NNW;4;34%;0%;10
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, warm;77;50;SE;5;48%;0%;10
