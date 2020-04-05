CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy and cool;52;30;NNE;6;70%;67%;2
Arcata;A shower or two;57;42;NNE;7;83%;60%;3
Auburn;Spotty showers;53;40;E;5;82%;70%;2
Avalon;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;53;NNW;10;70%;80%;2
Bakersfield;Spotty showers;63;47;NNW;7;62%;85%;2
Beale AFB;Spotty showers;59;42;NNE;5;68%;69%;3
Big Bear City;Colder with snow;40;27;SSW;9;100%;92%;2
Bishop;Cooler with rain;54;29;S;12;64%;94%;2
Blue Canyon;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;ENE;4;83%;92%;2
Blythe;Clouds and sun;77;54;SSW;9;34%;30%;7
Burbank;Rain and a t-storm;58;47;ESE;7;71%;85%;2
Camarillo;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;46;E;10;70%;82%;2
Camp Pendleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;52;SSW;15;76%;90%;2
Campo;Cloudy and cold;55;43;SSW;15;85%;84%;3
Carlsbad;Rain and a t-storm;63;51;SSW;13;87%;88%;2
Chico;A shower or two;59;44;E;6;75%;66%;4
China Lake;Spotty showers;59;38;SSW;13;63%;75%;2
Chino;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;47;E;8;92%;94%;2
Concord;Spotty showers;59;45;NW;5;71%;70%;2
Corona;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;47;E;7;84%;92%;2
Crescent City;A shower or two;56;43;ESE;12;77%;56%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Cloudy and cooler;61;42;SSE;10;57%;74%;2
Edwards AFB;A little rain;56;37;W;14;71%;85%;2
El Centro;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;11;38%;42%;8
Eureka;A shower or two;56;44;N;8;83%;60%;3
Fairfield;Spotty showers;60;41;W;6;72%;70%;2
Fresno;Spotty showers;59;45;ESE;8;68%;84%;2
Fullerton;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;53;SSE;9;75%;90%;2
Hanford;Spotty showers;61;43;WSW;6;68%;83%;2
Hawthorne;Rain and a t-storm;62;53;WSW;10;74%;85%;2
Hayward;Spotty showers;56;44;SW;6;71%;83%;3
Imperial;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;11;38%;42%;8
Imperial Beach;Periods of rain;64;55;SSW;18;75%;94%;2
Lancaster;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;36;WSW;13;71%;89%;2
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;61;39;W;9;69%;83%;2
Lincoln;Spotty showers;58;42;E;6;78%;70%;2
Livermore;Spotty showers;55;39;SW;6;79%;75%;2
Lompoc;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;39;E;7;74%;80%;4
Long Beach;Rain and a t-storm;61;52;WSW;10;74%;88%;2
Los Alamitos;Rain and a t-storm;62;51;NE;7;71%;88%;2
Los Angeles;Rain and a t-storm;61;50;E;8;73%;85%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Rain and a t-storm;61;50;E;8;73%;85%;2
Madera;Cloudy with showers;59;40;NNW;8;69%;87%;2
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;31;NW;6;71%;44%;2
Marysville;Spotty showers;60;43;E;7;77%;70%;3
Mather AFB;Cloudy with showers;58;42;NNE;5;74%;68%;2
Merced;Cloudy with showers;59;41;WNW;5;74%;75%;2
Merced (airport);Cloudy with showers;59;41;WNW;5;74%;75%;2
Miramar Mcas;Periods of rain;63;51;SSW;14;76%;91%;2
Modesto;Cloudy with showers;59;43;NW;5;72%;75%;2
Moffett Nas;Showers;57;43;SW;4;72%;88%;2
Mojave;A touch of rain;53;36;SW;15;77%;81%;2
Montague;A shower in places;57;35;SSE;7;63%;50%;2
Monterey Rabr;A passing shower;59;45;SE;7;63%;73%;3
Mount Shasta;A shower or two;51;35;NW;3;66%;69%;2
Napa County;Spotty showers;58;40;N;7;75%;69%;3
Needles;Partly sunny;77;58;SW;13;28%;49%;4
North Island;Periods of rain;63;53;SSW;16;76%;91%;2
Oakland;Spotty showers;57;45;S;6;76%;78%;2
Oceanside;Rain and a t-storm;63;51;SSW;13;87%;88%;2
Ontario;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;47;E;8;92%;94%;2
Oroville;A shower or two;60;44;ENE;7;78%;66%;3
Oxnard;Rain and a t-storm;59;46;SSW;9;76%;84%;2
Palm Springs;Cloudy and cooler;67;53;NNE;9;57%;81%;2
Palmdale;Rain and a t-storm;54;36;WNW;14;73%;84%;2
Paso Robles;Showers and t-storms;57;39;SW;7;78%;68%;5
Point Mugu;Rain and a t-storm;61;46;N;10;74%;84%;2
Porterville;Spotty showers;62;40;E;5;63%;84%;2
Ramona;Cool with rain;56;47;SSW;8;78%;95%;2
Redding;A shower or two;57;42;N;5;71%;62%;2
Riverside;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;48;ENE;7;83%;92%;2
Riverside March;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;45;ENE;8;82%;94%;1
Sacramento;Spotty showers;59;43;SE;6;76%;69%;2
Sacramento International;Spotty showers;58;44;NNW;6;75%;70%;3
Salinas;Showers;60;44;SE;7;67%;78%;2
San Bernardino;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;47;SE;8;84%;93%;2
San Carlos;Brief showers;57;44;WSW;6;63%;77%;2
San Diego;Periods of rain;65;55;SSW;12;67%;91%;2
San Diego Brown;Breezy with rain;63;50;S;14;75%;94%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Breezy with rain;62;52;SSW;15;74%;91%;2
San Francisco;A few showers;55;46;SSE;7;72%;75%;2
San Jose;Showers;58;43;S;5;69%;80%;2
San Luis Obispo;Rain and a t-storm;59;42;NE;8;71%;73%;5
San Nicolas Island;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;49;WNW;11;77%;80%;2
Sandberg;Rain and a t-storm;45;33;S;15;90%;84%;2
Santa Ana;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;52;NE;7;82%;93%;2
Santa Barbara;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;43;NNW;7;72%;80%;3
Santa Maria;Rain and a t-storm;60;41;NE;10;72%;84%;4
Santa Monica;Rain and a t-storm;61;50;N;9;77%;85%;2
Santa Rosa;Showers, mainly late;59;40;SE;6;72%;83%;4
Santa Ynez;Rain and a t-storm;60;39;WNW;7;77%;84%;4
Santee;Cool with rain;63;52;SSW;9;69%;95%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Cold with snow;36;23;WNW;5;90%;85%;2
Stockton;Clouds and showers;59;42;SSE;5;75%;95%;2
Thermal;Mainly cloudy;73;54;NNW;11;47%;44%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;38;22;N;4;84%;91%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mainly cloudy;65;46;WSW;12;56%;55%;3
Ukiah;Brief showers;60;40;NE;2;67%;63%;5
Vacaville;Spotty showers;60;41;WNW;6;66%;70%;2
Van Nuys;Rain and a t-storm;59;48;ESE;7;73%;85%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Rain and a t-storm;57;41;ENE;8;76%;84%;4
Victorville;Cold with rain;53;38;S;14;81%;91%;2
Visalia;Cloudy with a shower;61;44;SSE;7;76%;80%;2
Watsonville;A shower;57;41;E;5;70%;81%;2
