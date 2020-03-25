CA Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, cold;41;16;WSW;5;58%;4%;5

Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;52;36;NE;7;72%;17%;5

Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;55;33;ENE;6;73%;42%;5

Avalon;A shower in places;59;50;WNW;14;50%;54%;6

Bakersfield;A shower in the a.m.;59;41;W;6;55%;66%;7

Beale AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;61;33;ESE;6;55%;39%;6

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cold;35;22;W;8;80%;56%;8

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;48;28;NNW;8;37%;66%;4

Blue Canyon;A snow shower;35;26;ENE;5;67%;77%;5

Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;68;46;SW;8;30%;0%;7

Burbank;A shower or two;59;42;N;6;49%;66%;6

Camarillo;A shower or two;62;42;NNW;10;48%;63%;7

Camp Pendleton;A shower in places;62;46;WNW;13;52%;55%;6

Campo;A stray shower;49;34;WSW;14;74%;55%;8

Carlsbad;A stray shower;63;43;WNW;11;59%;58%;6

Chico;Partly sunny;62;33;ENE;5;60%;34%;6

China Lake;Clouds and sun;58;38;W;7;42%;39%;4

Chino;A brief shower;57;40;WSW;7;54%;61%;6

Concord;Clouds and sun, cool;62;42;WSW;6;54%;27%;6

Corona;A stray shower;60;39;WSW;7;51%;55%;6

Crescent City;Partly sunny;50;41;E;8;72%;27%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;60;40;WSW;19;35%;20%;7

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;53;35;WSW;17;52%;30%;7

El Centro;Mostly sunny, windy;68;48;W;19;33%;15%;7

Eureka;Partly sunny, cool;51;38;NNE;7;72%;17%;5

Fairfield;An afternoon shower;62;35;W;6;64%;44%;6

Fresno;A passing shower;59;40;WNW;7;55%;66%;6

Fullerton;A shower in places;63;43;ESE;8;45%;55%;6

Hanford;An afternoon shower;60;37;NW;6;59%;55%;6

Hawthorne;A shower in places;61;47;NNW;9;46%;55%;6

Hayward;Clouds and sun, cool;59;44;W;7;60%;30%;6

Imperial;Mostly sunny, windy;68;48;W;19;33%;15%;7

Imperial Beach;A shower in spots;61;49;WNW;14;56%;57%;4

Lancaster;Partly sunny, cold;52;37;W;14;50%;33%;7

Lemoore Nas;An afternoon shower;61;36;WNW;8;52%;53%;6

Lincoln;Clouds and sun, cool;61;33;E;6;66%;39%;6

Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;57;39;WSW;6;62%;30%;6

Lompoc;A shower in spots;57;39;NNW;9;65%;60%;6

Long Beach;A shower in spots;60;44;WNW;10;48%;55%;6

Los Alamitos;A shower in places;62;44;WNW;8;48%;55%;6

Los Angeles;A p.m. shower or two;61;44;NNW;7;49%;66%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;A p.m. shower or two;61;44;NNW;7;49%;66%;6

Madera;A stray shower;61;35;NW;6;63%;51%;6

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;45;20;WNW;5;51%;3%;5

Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;62;32;ESE;5;66%;39%;6

Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;60;36;SSE;6;58%;7%;6

Merced;Partly sunny, cool;60;36;WNW;6;61%;36%;6

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;60;36;WNW;6;61%;36%;6

Miramar Mcas;A stray shower;61;46;W;11;54%;55%;4

Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;61;38;NW;7;55%;35%;6

Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;58;42;W;6;56%;31%;6

Mojave;Clouds and sun, cold;49;35;WNW;15;52%;33%;7

Montague;Partly sunny, cool;55;24;NNE;4;49%;9%;5

Monterey Rabr;A shower in the a.m.;57;46;NW;8;62%;63%;6

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;49;24;NW;3;48%;10%;5

Napa County;Clouds and sun, cool;60;33;WNW;7;61%;26%;6

Needles;Mostly sunny, cool;69;49;WNW;8;25%;10%;7

North Island;A stray shower;61;51;WNW;15;52%;57%;4

Oakland;Cool with some sun;59;45;WNW;8;62%;29%;6

Oceanside;A stray shower;63;43;WNW;11;59%;58%;6

Ontario;A brief shower;57;40;WSW;7;54%;61%;6

Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;61;36;E;5;63%;36%;6

Oxnard;A shower in spots;59;43;NW;15;57%;50%;7

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;67;46;NNW;9;35%;29%;7

Palmdale;A p.m. shower or two;52;34;WSW;16;51%;64%;6

Paso Robles;A few showers;56;35;NW;5;68%;72%;6

Point Mugu;Increasingly windy;60;43;NW;15;57%;49%;6

Porterville;Some sun, a shower;58;37;ESE;5;63%;67%;6

Ramona;A shower in places;54;39;W;7;70%;57%;6

Redding;Partly sunny;63;34;WNW;5;42%;18%;5

Riverside;A shower in spots;60;40;SW;6;51%;55%;6

Riverside March;A shower in spots;56;37;SW;6;60%;55%;6

Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;61;36;SSW;5;66%;36%;6

Sacramento International;Clouds and sun, cool;62;34;SSW;7;59%;36%;6

Salinas;A brief shower;57;42;W;10;64%;63%;6

San Bernardino;A shower in spots;57;38;SSW;6;57%;55%;6

San Carlos;Cool with some sun;58;46;WNW;7;61%;30%;6

San Diego;A shower in spots;62;52;WNW;10;51%;57%;4

San Diego Brown;A shower in places;59;44;NNW;10;58%;56%;3

San Diego Montgomery;A shower in spots;59;47;WNW;12;56%;55%;4

San Francisco;Cool with some sun;57;47;NW;9;64%;30%;6

San Jose;Some sun, a shower;59;42;W;8;58%;45%;6

San Luis Obispo;A shower in the a.m.;57;38;N;7;60%;66%;6

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, windy;57;47;NW;20;60%;34%;6

Sandberg;A shower in places;42;31;NW;15;70%;53%;6

Santa Ana;A shower in places;61;43;W;7;55%;60%;6

Santa Barbara;A stray shower;60;42;NNW;10;53%;51%;7

Santa Maria;A passing shower;57;37;NNE;9;63%;66%;6

Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;59;44;NNE;9;50%;41%;6

Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, cool;60;35;NW;6;65%;27%;6

Santa Ynez;A stray shower;59;36;NNW;8;75%;55%;7

Santee;A shower in spots;61;46;W;8;43%;57%;5

South Lake Tahoe;A little a.m. snow;32;13;NW;6;71%;77%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;62;38;W;7;60%;33%;6

Thermal;Partly sunny;72;48;NNW;11;28%;24%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;10;N;4;65%;38%;3

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cold;60;42;W;9;32%;30%;7

Ukiah;Partly sunny;60;33;WNW;5;57%;28%;6

Vacaville;A shower in the p.m.;63;34;W;7;52%;58%;6

Van Nuys;A morning shower;60;42;N;6;50%;54%;6

Vandenberg AFB;A shower in spots;55;40;NNW;10;67%;55%;7

Victorville;A shower;51;33;WSW;10;61%;68%;7

Visalia;A shower in the a.m.;58;39;NW;6;65%;67%;6

Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;58;40;NW;6;68%;35%;6

