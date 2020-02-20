CA Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;58;21;ESE;5;41%;0%;4

Arcata;Partly sunny;59;40;NNE;6;71%;0%;4

Auburn;Partly sunny;71;47;E;5;39%;1%;4

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;65;52;SSW;5;51%;59%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;77;51;SE;5;35%;60%;4

Beale AFB;Periods of sun, mild;72;44;NE;6;44%;0%;4

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;57;30;S;9;48%;66%;5

Bishop;Mostly sunny;65;37;S;6;23%;26%;4

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;57;43;ENE;5;28%;25%;4

Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;ESE;7;31%;77%;4

Burbank;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSE;6;35%;67%;4

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;48;SSE;10;45%;81%;4

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;70;54;S;7;57%;62%;4

Campo;Mostly sunny;71;45;W;10;26%;78%;5

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;53;S;6;58%;69%;4

Chico;Partly sunny;74;45;NE;6;39%;0%;4

China Lake;Mostly sunny;73;47;NE;6;23%;50%;4

Chino;Mostly sunny;76;50;SW;7;31%;79%;4

Concord;Partly sunny;74;50;WSW;6;37%;3%;4

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;79;51;SW;6;30%;68%;4

Crescent City;Partly sunny;53;41;N;5;78%;8%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;76;50;WNW;10;20%;59%;4

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;72;46;W;8;27%;71%;4

El Centro;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;SE;4;25%;79%;5

Eureka;Partly sunny;56;41;N;6;74%;0%;4

Fairfield;Periods of sun;75;48;NW;8;44%;0%;4

Fresno;Periods of sun;71;52;WSW;4;42%;49%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;74;54;S;5;50%;63%;4

Hanford;Periods of sun;73;50;NW;4;51%;54%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;71;55;SSE;6;52%;63%;4

Hayward;Partly sunny;72;50;WSW;6;47%;7%;3

Imperial;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;SE;4;25%;79%;5

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSW;9;71%;70%;5

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;71;43;SE;5;31%;77%;4

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;71;48;W;6;47%;61%;3

Lincoln;Periods of sun;73;43;E;6;51%;1%;4

Livermore;Partly sunny;73;48;WSW;7;46%;8%;3

Lompoc;Partly sunny;68;46;SSE;7;61%;60%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;69;55;S;6;59%;62%;4

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;70;54;S;6;64%;62%;4

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;75;54;SE;6;48%;68%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;75;54;SE;6;48%;68%;4

Madera;Partly sunny;73;49;WNW;4;56%;43%;3

Mammoth;Partly sunny;58;25;E;4;46%;0%;4

Marysville;Clouds and sun;74;43;N;7;48%;0%;4

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;72;47;N;7;44%;1%;4

Merced;Partly sunny;70;47;NW;4;54%;27%;3

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;70;47;NW;4;54%;27%;3

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;74;53;S;7;50%;78%;5

Modesto;Clouds and sun, mild;72;50;NW;6;46%;9%;3

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;70;49;W;4;44%;14%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny;69;43;NE;9;25%;68%;4

Montague;Partly sunny;63;25;N;3;46%;9%;4

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;51;SSW;5;49%;33%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;62;31;NNW;1;39%;0%;4

Napa County;Periods of sun;73;45;N;5;43%;0%;4

Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;N;7;22%;76%;4

North Island;Mostly sunny;68;57;SSW;7;64%;70%;5

Oakland;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;6;48%;4%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;53;S;6;58%;69%;4

Ontario;Mostly sunny;76;50;SW;7;31%;79%;4

Oroville;Clouds and sun;74;48;ENE;6;39%;1%;4

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;68;48;SSE;9;59%;79%;4

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;80;55;WSW;6;20%;63%;4

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;71;44;W;7;29%;76%;4

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;71;46;SSW;5;47%;74%;3

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;67;50;SSE;10;62%;79%;4

Porterville;Clouds and sun;75;48;E;4;50%;57%;4

Ramona;Mostly sunny;75;49;SSW;6;41%;72%;5

Redding;Partly sunny;75;45;NNE;5;31%;0%;4

Riverside;Mostly sunny;79;51;SW;7;31%;79%;4

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;77;49;SSE;7;33%;78%;5

Sacramento;Periods of sun;73;44;NW;7;53%;1%;4

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;72;47;N;9;46%;0%;4

Salinas;Partly sunny;71;50;SE;8;48%;44%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;78;50;SSE;7;31%;79%;4

San Carlos;Periods of sun;71;49;WSW;6;56%;9%;3

San Diego;Mostly sunny;69;58;S;6;65%;77%;5

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;70;53;S;6;57%;67%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;72;55;S;6;50%;78%;5

San Francisco;Partly sunny;68;52;SW;7;60%;7%;3

San Jose;Periods of sun;73;50;SW;5;41%;16%;3

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;69;47;SSW;6;55%;58%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;63;49;SW;9;72%;63%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, windy;62;41;S;19;27%;66%;5

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;74;54;S;6;53%;63%;4

Santa Barbara;Clouds and sunshine;66;49;ESE;6;62%;60%;4

Santa Maria;Periods of sun;70;49;S;7;57%;54%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;68;52;SSE;6;51%;70%;4

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;74;43;E;5;48%;0%;4

Santa Ynez;Periods of sun;71;46;SE;7;62%;58%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny;77;52;SSW;6;40%;72%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;49;30;ESE;5;48%;2%;4

Stockton;Partly sunny;74;49;WNW;6;51%;26%;3

Thermal;Mostly sunny;81;50;NE;5;26%;69%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Sun and clouds;53;25;E;4;48%;0%;4

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;74;49;SSW;7;25%;62%;5

Ukiah;Partly sunny;76;39;ENE;2;43%;0%;4

Vacaville;Partly sunny;74;47;NNW;9;30%;2%;4

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;75;52;SSE;6;40%;67%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;65;47;S;7;65%;72%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny;72;41;S;7;32%;60%;5

Visalia;Partly sunny;71;48;SE;4;49%;65%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;49;S;6;54%;30%;3

