CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;47;25;SSW;5;59%;0%;3
Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;38;ENE;8;73%;4%;3
Auburn;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;5;66%;0%;4
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;61;51;WNW;6;59%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;71;42;ESE;4;49%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;66;40;ESE;5;59%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;50;24;SW;5;65%;2%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny;63;31;NW;5;24%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;51;39;ENE;4;45%;0%;4
Blythe;Partly sunny, nice;73;42;SSE;5;31%;0%;4
Burbank;Low clouds breaking;70;48;NE;5;50%;0%;4
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;67;41;ENE;5;59%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;65;48;NNE;6;66%;0%;4
Campo;Mostly sunny;66;32;NE;7;35%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;65;42;N;5;65%;0%;4
Chico;Partly sunny;67;41;NE;5;60%;3%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny;68;37;WNW;4;36%;0%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny;70;47;NE;6;46%;2%;4
Concord;Partly sunny;65;41;N;4;66%;0%;3
Corona;Mostly sunny;72;43;SE;5;46%;0%;4
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;50;40;N;13;79%;6%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;71;42;WSW;5;24%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;67;31;SW;4;38%;0%;4
El Centro;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;WSW;3;36%;0%;4
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;53;39;NNE;10;73%;4%;3
Fairfield;Clouds and sun;66;40;WNW;5;69%;0%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;68;43;NNW;4;52%;0%;4
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;69;47;N;4;60%;0%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny;70;39;NNW;5;62%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;65;50;ENE;5;60%;0%;4
Hayward;Low clouds and fog;62;43;E;5;73%;2%;3
Imperial;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;WSW;3;36%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;64;48;NE;8;74%;0%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;68;34;WSW;6;43%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;69;37;NNW;5;58%;0%;4
Lincoln;Periods of sun;66;37;E;6;69%;2%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;65;40;SW;5;70%;2%;4
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;63;40;N;6;74%;0%;4
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;66;47;E;5;65%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;67;46;WSW;5;68%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;70;49;SE;6;57%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;70;49;SE;6;57%;2%;4
Madera;Mostly sunny;70;39;NW;5;64%;2%;4
Mammoth;Periods of sun;48;26;SSW;6;57%;1%;3
Marysville;Partly sunny;66;38;NNE;6;68%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;66;40;SE;5;64%;1%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny;67;37;NW;5;64%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;67;37;NW;5;64%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;68;44;NE;6;58%;0%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny;66;39;NNW;6;64%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;63;42;SSE;5;69%;0%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny;65;35;NW;7;39%;1%;4
Montague;Periods of sun;52;28;N;4;60%;11%;3
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;60;42;E;4;68%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Periods of sun;53;31;NNW;3;53%;8%;3
Napa County;Episodes of sunshine;64;39;WNW;5;71%;0%;3
Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;NW;4;22%;1%;4
North Island;Low clouds breaking;64;48;NE;7;66%;0%;4
Oakland;Low clouds breaking;60;44;N;5;72%;2%;3
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;65;42;N;5;65%;0%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny;70;47;NE;6;46%;2%;4
Oroville;Periods of sun;66;44;ENE;6;60%;3%;3
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;61;45;NE;6;71%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;75;49;W;4;24%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;68;34;SW;6;34%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;69;37;SSE;3;65%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;62;42;NE;5;73%;0%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny;70;38;ESE;5;57%;2%;4
Ramona;Low clouds breaking;69;35;ENE;6;51%;2%;4
Redding;Partly sunny;67;41;NNE;5;50%;6%;3
Riverside;Mostly sunny;72;45;SE;5;47%;0%;4
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;70;39;E;5;49%;2%;4
Sacramento;Clouds and sun;65;38;NNW;5;72%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Clouds and sun;66;39;SSE;4;68%;1%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;41;E;8;70%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;71;45;NE;5;45%;0%;4
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;61;43;N;5;76%;2%;3
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;66;47;N;6;64%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;65;44;ENE;5;66%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;46;NE;5;57%;0%;4
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;58;45;NW;6;77%;2%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;65;43;SSE;5;65%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;65;40;NE;6;67%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;61;49;WNW;8;75%;2%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;61;44;NW;9;33%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;69;46;ESE;5;63%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;64;42;NE;5;76%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;64;40;NE;6;72%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;63;48;N;5;59%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;39;NNE;4;75%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;69;38;NE;5;75%;2%;4
Santee;Low clouds breaking;72;42;NE;5;46%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;48;25;SW;6;44%;0%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny;66;38;WNW;6;69%;0%;4
Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;40;WNW;4;31%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;51;21;S;3;56%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;70;43;W;5;26%;1%;4
Ukiah;Periods of sun;67;40;ESE;2;65%;2%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny;67;40;W;4;59%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;70;47;N;5;53%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;59;39;N;6;80%;0%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny;66;34;S;5;49%;1%;4
Visalia;Mostly sunny;69;38;NNW;4;59%;0%;4
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;62;41;NE;5;79%;0%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather