CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

_____

761 FPUS56 KEKA 271138

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-280245-

Coastal Del Norte-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Numerous rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers likely through the night. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

South wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 44 51 / 90 80 40

Klamath 58 40 54 / 90 70 20

$$

CAZ102-280245-

Del Norte Interior-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

42 to 56. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the

morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers likely through the night. Snow showers

likely overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Highs 39 to 54. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 41 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 40 51 / 100 80 20

$$

CAZ103-280245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 39 to 49. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

49 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 44 54 / 80 60 20

Arcata 58 43 54 / 80 60 20

Eureka 58 44 54 / 70 50 20

Fortuna 57 44 54 / 70 50 20

$$

CAZ104-280245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. In

the valleys, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. West wind around 5 mph in

the valleys and southwest around 10 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

47 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 42 51 / 70 40 20

$$

CAZ105-280245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through the day.

Snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 43 to 58. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Highs 39 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 39 51 / 100 90 30

Hoopa 53 40 49 / 100 70 20

Willow Creek 54 39 51 / 90 70 20

$$

CAZ106-280245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Numerous rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 58. In the valleys, southwest wind up

to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of rain showers and snow showers through the

night. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 40 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 41 51 / 80 50 20

$$

CAZ107-280245-

Northern Trinity-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 42 to 57. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Highs 34 to 49. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 33 45 / 80 50 20

Weaverville 50 34 46 / 80 50 20

$$

CAZ108-280245-

Southern Trinity-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 43 to 57. In the valleys, southwest wind up

to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Chance of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning.

Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 52 33 47 / 80 40 20

Ruth 52 32 46 / 90 40 20

$$

CAZ109-280245-

Mendocino Coast-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Scattered rain showers in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast

wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

47 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 45 54 / 70 20 20

Point Arena 58 47 54 / 80 20 10

$$

CAZ110-280245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 49 to 59. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 44 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 40 51 / 80 30 20

Laytonville 53 37 49 / 80 30 20

Willits 55 39 51 / 90 20 20

$$

CAZ111-280245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level dropping to 4500 to

5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 46 to 61. In

the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs

41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54. South wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 35 49 / 80 30 20

$$

CAZ112-280245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. In

the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 42 53 / 80 20 10

$$

CAZ113-280245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. In

the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 40 54 / 80 20 10

$$

CAZ114-280245-

Northern Lake-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level dropping to 4000 feet. Windy. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 44 to 57. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20

mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 35

mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 55 33 51 / 90 20 0

$$

CAZ115-280245-

Southern Lake-

338 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. In the valleys, southwest wind

up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 35 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 54 37 51 / 80 20 0

Middletown 58 39 56 / 80 20 0

Clearlake 56 39 53 / 80 20 0

$$

_____

