CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-240100-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 15 mph

becoming east around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

51 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 51 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 47 56 / 0 10 90

Klamath 60 42 58 / 0 0 90

CAZ102-240100-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

53 to 68. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 38 62 / 0 10 90

CAZ103-240100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around 15 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

54 to 65. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 39 57 / 0 0 70

Arcata 58 41 57 / 0 0 60

Eureka 58 43 57 / 0 0 60

Fortuna 58 41 60 / 0 0 50

CAZ104-240100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 73. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 70.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

58 to 72. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 41 70 / 0 0 30

CAZ105-240100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

59 to 74. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 40 64 / 0 0 70

Hoopa 65 36 66 / 0 0 60

Willow Creek 66 35 67 / 0 0 60

CAZ106-240100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 37 71 / 0 0 20

CAZ107-240100-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 38 67 / 0 0 30

Weaverville 63 34 68 / 0 0 30

CAZ108-240100-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 30 68 / 0 0 30

Ruth 59 32 65 / 0 0 20

CAZ109-240100-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 68.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 44 59 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 56 48 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-240100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 37 68 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 64 37 70 / 0 0 10

Willits 64 36 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-240100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 33 72 / 0 0 10

CAZ112-240100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 40 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-240100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 38 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-240100-

Northern Lake-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 68 31 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-240100-

Southern Lake-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 64 40 71 / 0 0 0

Middletown 68 40 75 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 66 41 73 / 0 0 0

