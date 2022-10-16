CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-170230-

Coastal Del Norte-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 45 to

55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

70. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 72. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 61 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 64 48 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-170230-

Del Norte Interior-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 70 48 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-170230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

72. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 45 to

55. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 72. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 50 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 49 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 52 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 51 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-170230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 71.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 47 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-170230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 83 49 82 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 81 49 80 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 83 48 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-170230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 46 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-170230-

Northern Trinity-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 85 47 78 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 83 47 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-170230-

Southern Trinity-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 87 40 79 / 0 0 0

Ruth 77 42 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-170230-

Mendocino Coast-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. South wind up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

71. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 49 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 51 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-170230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 65 45 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 69 44 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 70 45 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-170230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 77 43 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-170230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 68 47 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-170230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 47 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-170230-

Northern Lake-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 79 39 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-170230-

Southern Lake-

428 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 73 48 74 / 0 0 0

Middletown 74 46 78 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 79 48 77 / 0 0 0

