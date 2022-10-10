CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-110100-

Coastal Del Norte-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North wind around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78. South wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 55 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 54 72 / 0 0 0



CAZ102-110100-

Del Norte Interior-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind around

20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 72 to

87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 86 47 84 / 0 0 0



CAZ103-110100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

75. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. East

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 52 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 52 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 52 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 52 69 / 0 0 0



CAZ104-110100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 71 to 86. South wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 47 83 / 0 0 0



CAZ105-110100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 51 93 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 89 49 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 48 92 / 0 0 0



CAZ106-110100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 44 88 / 0 0 0



CAZ107-110100-

Northern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 87 47 85 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 90 48 88 / 0 0 0



CAZ108-110100-

Southern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 91 42 90 / 0 0 0

Ruth 85 56 84 / 0 0 0



CAZ109-110100-

Mendocino Coast-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 81. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. South wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 53 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 53 60 / 0 0 0



CAZ110-110100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 79 to

94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 45 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 51 85 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 44 84 / 0 0 0



CAZ111-110100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 46 89 / 0 0 0



CAZ112-110100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 73 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 56 82 / 0 0 0



CAZ113-110100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 92 50 90 / 0 0 0



CAZ114-110100-

Northern Lake-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 91 42 90 / 0 0 0



CAZ115-110100-

Southern Lake-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 89 50 86 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 49 88 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 91 52 88 / 0 0 0



