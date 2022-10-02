CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

_____

365 FPUS56 KEKA 021112

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-021215-

Coastal Del Norte-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

75. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 74. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 63 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 52 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 71 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-021215-

Del Norte Interior-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 79 51 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-021215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 50 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 68 51 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 52 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-021215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-021215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 53 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 89 53 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-021215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 49 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-021215-

Northern Trinity-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 56 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 87 52 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-021215-

Southern Trinity-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 88 46 89 / 0 0 0

Ruth 83 48 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-021215-

Mendocino Coast-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 78. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 50 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 53 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-021215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 72 48 75 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 78 49 80 / 0 0 0

Willits 77 48 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-021215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 84 48 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-021215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-021215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 52 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-021215-

Northern Lake-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 78 to

93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 87 45 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-021215-

Southern Lake-

412 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 79 to

92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 81 52 84 / 0 0 0

Middletown 82 50 86 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 82 53 86 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather