Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Coastal Del Norte-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62. South

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 68 51 69 /

Klamath 82 58 82 /

Del Norte Interior-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 94 57 97 /

Northern Humboldt Coast-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 63.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 81. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 52 69 /

Arcata 75 56 76 /

Eureka 70 55 71 /

Fortuna 76 55 78 /

Southwestern Humboldt-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 94 58 92 /

Northern Humboldt Interior-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 104 58 107 /

Hoopa 102 58 106 /

Willow Creek 104 58 107 /

Southern Humboldt Interior-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 103 58 101 /

Northern Trinity-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 99 63 99 /

Weaverville 106 61 105 /

Southern Trinity-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 108 55 107 /

Ruth 102 57 99 /

Mendocino Coast-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89. West

wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. South wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 74 54 68 /

Point Arena 72 55 66 /

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 98 58 93 /

Laytonville 102 64 99 /

Willits 102 59 98 /

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 107 61 104 /

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 104 61 97 /

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 109 64 106 /

Northern Lake-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 109 57 107 /

Southern Lake-

523 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 92. Lows

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 105 66 102 /

Middletown 109 64 104 /

Clearlake 109 66 107 /

