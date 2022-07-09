CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

945 FPUS56 KEKA 090933

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-100045-

Coastal Del Norte-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. West wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

West wind around 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 81.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to

77. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 53 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 54 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-100045-

Del Norte Interior-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 79 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-100045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 53 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 68 54 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 54 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 55 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-100045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-100045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 60 97 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 56 95 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 89 56 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-100045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 53 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-100045-

Northern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

97 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 93 57 101 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 94 56 102 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-100045-

Southern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 53 100 / 0 0 0

Ruth 82 52 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-100045-

Mendocino Coast-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 52 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 54 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-100045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 79 54 87 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 81 53 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 83 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-100045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 87 54 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-100045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-100045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 90 58 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-100045-

Northern Lake-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 91 55 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-100045-

Southern Lake-

233 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 88 59 97 / 0 0 0

Middletown 91 58 97 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 92 61 98 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather