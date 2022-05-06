CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

713 FPUS56 KEKA 061055

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-070200-

Coastal Del Norte-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 46 53 / 100 100 70

Klamath 61 44 57 / 100 100 70

$$

CAZ102-070200-

Del Norte Interior-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Rain through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 44 57 / 100 100 80

$$

CAZ103-070200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to

45. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 48 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 46 53 / 90 90 70

Arcata 63 46 56 / 90 90 60

Eureka 62 47 55 / 90 90 70

Fortuna 61 47 55 / 90 90 50

$$

CAZ104-070200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 55.

West wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow. Highs 43 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 44 55 / 90 80 40

$$

CAZ105-070200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 66. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 36 to

46. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations

up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 64 46 58 / 90 90 70

Hoopa 65 45 57 / 90 100 60

Willow Creek 66 45 58 / 90 100 70

$$

CAZ106-070200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 60 44 59 / 90 80 40

$$

CAZ107-070200-

Northern Trinity-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 71. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and snow

showers likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet falling to

5000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

32 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers through the day. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

West wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows 24 to

34. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 60 37 57 / 90 70 50

Weaverville 66 41 60 / 80 70 40

$$

CAZ108-070200-

Southern Trinity-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 63. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Breezy.

Snow level 6000 feet falling to 5000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to

35.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 38 57 / 70 70 40

Ruth 57 37 53 / 70 70 30

$$

CAZ109-070200-

Mendocino Coast-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 47 56 / 80 70 20

Point Arena 56 48 53 / 60 40 0

$$

CAZ110-070200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 66. South wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest

wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 65.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

41 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 59 43 58 / 80 80 30

Laytonville 57 42 56 / 70 70 20

Willits 59 43 57 / 60 60 10

$$

CAZ111-070200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet

overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 41 59 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ112-070200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 52 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 61 44 58 / 50 40 0

$$

CAZ113-070200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 44 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 46 64 / 50 50 0

$$

CAZ114-070200-

Northern Lake-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67. Southwest

wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs 39 to 54. West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 66 36 64 / 50 50 10

$$

CAZ115-070200-

Southern Lake-

355 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

West wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 60. West wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 64 43 61 / 40 40 0

Middletown 68 43 68 / 30 30 0

Clearlake 67 44 65 / 30 20 0

$$

_____

