CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

_____

775 FPUS56 KEKA 271043

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-280145-

Coastal Del Norte-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

68. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

72. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 64 / 30 20 10

Klamath 67 50 70 / 30 10 10

$$

CAZ102-280145-

Del Norte Interior-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 50 74 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ103-280145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

71. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68.

North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 51 64 / 40 10 10

Arcata 66 51 67 / 40 10 0

Eureka 65 52 66 / 40 10 0

Fortuna 67 52 68 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ104-280145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 73. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77. North wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 72. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 52 73 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ105-280145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 68 49 77 / 30 10 0

Hoopa 70 49 77 / 30 10 0

Willow Creek 71 48 78 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ106-280145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy valley fog in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 46 75 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ107-280145-

Northern Trinity-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 43 73 / 20 0 0

Weaverville 67 43 77 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ108-280145-

Southern Trinity-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 65 39 74 / 20 0 0

Ruth 62 40 72 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ109-280145-

Mendocino Coast-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 51 64 / 20 0 0

Point Arena 58 53 57 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-280145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 60 to

74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 46 73 / 20 0 0

Laytonville 65 45 72 / 10 0 0

Willits 68 45 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ111-280145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 61 to

76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 68 43 76 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-280145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to

73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 49 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-280145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 62 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 48 76 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ114-280145-

Northern Lake-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 72 39 78 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ115-280145-

Southern Lake-

343 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

56 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 64. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 68 47 73 / 10 0 0

Middletown 72 45 77 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 69 47 75 / 10 0 0

$$

_____

