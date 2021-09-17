CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

_____

783 FPUS56 KEKA 171050

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-180200-

Coastal Del Norte-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 57. South wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 53 59 / 0 40 100

Klamath 71 50 66 / 0 20 100

$$

CAZ102-180200-

Del Norte Interior-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 53 71 / 0 30 100

$$

CAZ103-180200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest

wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 52 64 / 0 10 90

Arcata 66 52 65 / 0 10 90

Eureka 64 53 64 / 0 10 90

Fortuna 68 53 65 / 0 10 90

$$

CAZ104-180200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 50 to 60. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 75.

West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 53 72 / 0 10 80

$$

CAZ105-180200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 54 74 / 0 0 100

Hoopa 87 51 76 / 0 0 90

Willow Creek 89 51 78 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ106-180200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 47 73 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ107-180200-

Northern Trinity-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 47 69 / 0 0 50

Weaverville 89 52 75 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ108-180200-

Southern Trinity-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 89 45 74 / 0 0 50

Ruth 84 44 69 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ109-180200-

Mendocino Coast-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72. South wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 50 61 / 0 10 70

Point Arena 54 51 55 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ110-180200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 47 70 / 0 0 70

Laytonville 84 49 71 / 0 0 40

Willits 83 47 71 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ111-180200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

79 to 94.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 88 47 75 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ112-180200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 48 72 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ113-180200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 51 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 54 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 52 77 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ114-180200-

Northern Lake-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 93 42 79 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ115-180200-

Southern Lake-

350 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 93. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 86 50 74 / 0 0 20

Middletown 87 46 77 / 0 0 10

Clearlake 87 50 77 / 0 0 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather