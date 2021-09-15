CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

604 FPUS56 KEKA 150959

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-160100-

Coastal Del Norte-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. East wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 49 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 48 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-160100-

Del Norte Interior-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northeast wind around 20 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 49 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-160100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 47 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 49 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 50 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 49 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-160100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 51 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-160100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 55 90 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 91 51 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 92 50 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-160100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 90 46 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-160100-

Northern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 51 84 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 93 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-160100-

Southern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 93 46 87 / 0 0 0

Ruth 89 48 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-160100-

Mendocino Coast-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 67 to 82. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to

57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 49 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 51 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-160100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 49 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 53 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 50 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-160100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 50 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-160100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 88 49 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-160100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 54 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-160100-

Northern Lake-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 47 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-160100-

Southern Lake-

259 AM PDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 84 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 90 54 85 / 0 0 0

Middletown 91 49 86 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 93 53 87 / 0 0 0

