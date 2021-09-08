CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

751 FPUS56 KEKA 081025

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-090130-

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning, then haze in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 77. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 75. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 51 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 48 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-090130-

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning.

Haze through the day. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs

69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-090130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 75. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 50 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 51 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 52 64 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 68 52 67 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ104-090130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 56 82 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ105-090130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning.

Haze through the day. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 58 91 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 90 52 88 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 92 52 90 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ106-090130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning.

Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 91 48 88 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-090130-

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 93 56 92 / 0 0 20

Weaverville 96 58 94 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ108-090130-

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 94 50 92 / 0 0 20

Ruth 90 50 89 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ109-090130-

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 51 64 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 61 52 61 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-090130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 51 84 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 93 56 89 / 0 0 20

Willits 91 53 86 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ111-090130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 55 to

65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 52 94 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ112-090130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning.

Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 94 52 89 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ113-090130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 58 to

68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 100 57 94 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ114-090130-

Northern Lake-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 58 to

68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 104 49 99 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ115-090130-

Southern Lake-

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 93 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 60 to

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 99 59 94 / 0 0 10

Middletown 101 58 98 / 0 0 10

Clearlake 102 60 98 / 0 0 10

$$

