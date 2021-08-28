CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-290130-

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy smoke

in the morning. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 53 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 81 53 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-290130-

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then haze in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 100. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

overnight. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 100 56 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-290130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 67 to 82. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze overnight. Lows 47 to 57. West

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 76. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. West

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 58 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 49 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 71 51 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 66 52 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 72 51 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-290130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 54 to 64. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 81 to 96. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 93 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-290130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 103 63 99 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 99 58 93 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 100 57 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-290130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 98 54 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-290130-

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning.

Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 99 62 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-290130-

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 100 54 99 / 0 0 0

Ruth 95 56 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-290130-

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 92. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 74 to 89. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 70 53 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 66 53 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-290130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 94 57 91 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 98 61 97 / 0 0 0

Willits 96 56 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-290130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 102 55 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-290130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 100 59 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-290130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then haze in

the afternoon. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

overnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 105 60 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-290130-

Northern Lake-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

overnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 105 53 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-290130-

Southern Lake-

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 89. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 100 61 100 / 0 0 0

Middletown 103 57 102 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 102 60 102 / 0 0 0

