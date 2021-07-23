CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

_____

493 FPUS56 KEKA 231056

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-240200-

Coastal Del Norte-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 81.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 80. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 54 67 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-240200-

Del Norte Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 54 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-240200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 51 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 53 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 52 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-240200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 52 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-240200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102.

Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 100 61 104 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 58 100 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 99 58 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-240200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 91 50 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-240200-

Northern Trinity-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

100 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

97 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 96 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 100 61 103 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 100 57 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-240200-

Southern Trinity-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 54 105 / 0 0 0

Ruth 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-240200-

Mendocino Coast-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. West

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 70 to 85. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 50 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 51 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-240200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 89 53 91 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 94 59 97 / 0 0 0

Willits 90 56 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-240200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

96 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 60 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-240200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 90 54 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-240200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 102 61 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-240200-

Northern Lake-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 103 54 105 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-240200-

Southern Lake-

356 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 95. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 97 64 99 / 0 0 0

Middletown 98 61 99 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 99 64 101 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather